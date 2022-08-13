Stalker Jailed for Hiding Apple AirTag in Ex-Girlfriend’s Car, Faith in Humanity Restored

Apple’s AirTag was created with a very simple yet useful idea in mind: to allow us to keep an eye on certain belongings, such as car keys and wallets.
The way it works, however, eventually proved to be a double-edged sword, as people out there rapidly discovered other nefarious uses of the AirTag.
The GPS tracker relies on the iPhone network to send location information to the owner. In other words, it doesn’t need a permanent connection to the Internet, as the location data is transmitted through nearby Apple smartphones.
The AirTag has therefore become a very popular device among stalkers, who planted the little device in places where it’s nearly impossible to be seen, all with the purpose of tracking their victims. Apple has already introduced a series of privacy protections, so the AirTag can alert nearby users when the device is moving with them.
Nevertheless, a man in the United Kingdom didn’t care about the AirTag alerting system and used the device to track his former girlfriend. 41-year-old Christopher Paul Trotman harassed her ex-girlfriend on multiple occasions with phone calls after they broke up, but the man eventually turned to an AirTag specifically to keep an eye on her every move.
The GPS tracker was planted into the rear bumper of her car, according to the Swansea Crown Court.
Thanks to Apple’s privacy protection system, however, the AirTag actually alerted the woman that she was being tracked. Because technology isn’t everybody’s cup of tea though, the victim ignored the message, so the tracking was discovered days later when her daughter received the same alert on her own iPhone.
A police investigation discovered that the AirTag was owned by Christopher Paul Trotman, and after initially denying all accusations, he eventually pleaded guilty.
The man has therefore been jailed for nine weeks, while also receiving a restraining order to make sure he doesn’t get anywhere close to his ex-girlfriend.
