Stalker Jailed for Hiding Apple AirTag in Ex-Girlfriend’s Car, Faith in Humanity Restored

More on this:

1 Apple AirTag Owner Ends Up With a Broken Nose, That’s Why You Shouldn’t Try to Be a Hero

2 Thief Tries to Steal a Hyundai, Fails; Second Thief Succeeds – Thank God for Technology

3 AirTag Mischievously Planted on Woman’s Car Proves Not Even Apple Can Stop the Madness

4 AirTag Planted in Police Car Exhaust Triggers Massive Investigation, Could Be Just a Prank

5 Range Rover Gets Stolen, Owner Buys a Second One, Stolen as Well - Thank God for AirTags