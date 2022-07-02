Range Rover Gets Stolen, Owner Buys a Second One, Stolen as Well - Thank God for AirTags

If you’ve been following the tech news lately, you probably know already that Apple’s AirTag, a GPS tracker whose purpose is to help never lose your belongings, has been a rather controversial product so far.
Because of its small form factor, the AirTag ended up being used for all kinds of nefarious purposes, including stalking and tracking cars by thieves.
But a recent story from Ontario proves that Apple’s AirTag can double as a super-advanced anti-theft device as well.
It all started earlier this year when a Range Rover owner from Ontario, Canada ended up having his SUV stolen despite all the tech that was supposed to prevent such an incident. As it turns out, the thieves that managed to get inside the Range Rover got rid of the wallet, the phone inside the car, and everything else that would have helped the owner and the police track them down.
The SUV was never recovered, but the owner liked the Range Rover so much that he purchased a second identical model.
Only that… this one got stolen as well shortly after buying it. However, the man was much more cautious this time, so they placed not one, not two, but three different AirTags inside the car. One was hidden in the glovebox, another one in the spare tire, and a third one under the back seat.
The SUV was parked in front of the house when it was stolen by the thieves, though this time, they couldn’t get rid of all AirTags. Using the Find My app that comes bundled with the iPhone, the owner managed to locate his Range Rover in a metal recycling part in another district, so they reached out to the police with all the details.
The law enforcement managed not only to arrest the thieves but also to find no less than nine other cars that were previously reported as stolen. Including the Range Rover, that is, with all the AirTags still in place.
