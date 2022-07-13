AirTag Mischievously Planted on Woman’s Car Proves Not Even Apple Can Stop the Madness

In theory, the Apple AirTag is a fantastic device, as it helps keep track of certain belongings, such as car keys or wallets, a lot easier. And given these are the things people typically lose, it’s easy to see why an AirTag comes in so handy.
However, the malicious actors out there rapidly noticed that the AirTag can also be used for more nefarious purposes. Given its small size, the GPS tracker can easily be hidden in places where it’s nearly impossible to see it, including not only behind license plates but also in purses, coats, or even shopping bags.
As a result, the AirTag has rapidly become a double-edged sword. On one hand, it helps believe never lose their belongings, but on the other hand, it acts as a stalking device that freaks people out.
One such case happened in Shelton, Connecticut where a woman from Bridgeport came across an AirTag that was mischievously planted on the trunk of her car to eventually fall inside. The woman, however, noticed the AirTag and called the cops, as she believed that someone might be following her and her kids for whatever reason.
The big problem here is that sometimes, detecting an AirTag is nearly impossible, despite all the improvements that Apple has announced lately.
And the best example is what happens in the case of an Android device. While on iPhone the experience is native and users get a warning of a nearby AirTag without moving a single finger, on Android users are required to manually download and install an app from the Play Store. Furthermore, they have to perform a scan on their own, whenever they believe they might be tracked.
At the end of the day, it just looks like the stalking madness is almost impossible to stop, as not even the updates announced by Apple seem to block these attempts.
As usual, if you believe you’re tracked and you believe you’re in danger, the best thing you can do is to call the police.
As a result, the AirTag has rapidly become a double-edged sword. On one hand, it helps believe never lose their belongings, but on the other hand, it acts as a stalking device that freaks people out.
One such case happened in Shelton, Connecticut where a woman from Bridgeport came across an AirTag that was mischievously planted on the trunk of her car to eventually fall inside. The woman, however, noticed the AirTag and called the cops, as she believed that someone might be following her and her kids for whatever reason.
The big problem here is that sometimes, detecting an AirTag is nearly impossible, despite all the improvements that Apple has announced lately.
And the best example is what happens in the case of an Android device. While on iPhone the experience is native and users get a warning of a nearby AirTag without moving a single finger, on Android users are required to manually download and install an app from the Play Store. Furthermore, they have to perform a scan on their own, whenever they believe they might be tracked.
At the end of the day, it just looks like the stalking madness is almost impossible to stop, as not even the updates announced by Apple seem to block these attempts.
As usual, if you believe you’re tracked and you believe you’re in danger, the best thing you can do is to call the police.