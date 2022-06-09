You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide: Police Catch Serial Thief Using Apple AirTag

More on this:

1 Enough Is Enough: Ohio Wants to Ban AirTag Stalking Once and for All

2 The Dark Side of Tech: Family Tracked for Hours at Disney World With an Apple AirTag

3 Police Documents Show Apple Unwittingly Created a New Problem for the Modern World

4 AirTag Hidden in Car Grille Shows the Madness Isn’t Over Yet

5 New Yorkers Warned Apple’s GPS Trackers Could Be Used for Stalking, Stealing Cars