AirTag Hidden in Car Grille Shows the Madness Isn’t Over Yet

The tiny dimensions of the AirTag allow the device to be placed in pretty much any tight spot, and this is why the GPS tracker ended up being used for all kinds of nefarious purposes.
Because it’s so small, malicious actors out there are putting the AirTag in places where you can barely see it, such as behind the license plates of a vehicle. A woman from Paducah, Kentucky, reveals that she recently found the GPS tracker planted in her car’s grille, obviously as someone wanted to track her.
The woman told the local media she discovered the AirTag after receiving a notification on her iPhone. But she actually knew what it all meant thanks to videos she watched on TikTok, therefore suggesting that other people who aren’t necessarily tech-savvy might not know what to do.
AirTags are specifically designed to alert nearby people they might be tracked. The device can send a notification to an iPhone in its proximity and thus alert someone that a GPS tracker could be used to monitor their location.
Apple has also introduced a series of additional measures to make it harder for the AirTag to serve as a stalking device, and the company has also released an Android app to let users of Google’s mobile operating system scan for nearby trackers.
Law enforcement typically recommends people who think they might be in danger due to their location being tracked to call 911.
Apple has explained that it’s also working with the police on finding the actual owner of an AirTag that’s being used to track someone else’s location. Each AirTag has an Apple ID, and the Cupertino-based company can provide the investigators with information on the account holder, therefore helping them find their identity.
The local Paducah police claim they haven’t received any complaints of AirTags being used to stalk someone, but in the meantime, the misuse of Apple’s device continues to be a big concern in many countries across the globe.
