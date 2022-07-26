Thief Tries to Steal a Hyundai, Fails; Second Thief Succeeds – Thank God for Technology

Having your car stolen is a horror experience, and unfortunately, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe from High Point Terrace, Memphis, figured this out on his own not once but twice in just a month.
First and foremost, the local media reveals that someone tried to steal his SUV in early July, but as it turns out, the thief failed to get away with the vehicle.
So what they did instead was to cause expensive damage, breaking the passenger window and even hitting the steering column as they tried to drive away with the Hyundai.
For some reason, owner Joshua Wylie had a premonition that this wouldn’t be the only attempt to steal his Santa Fe, so the man decided to install a surveillance camera in his apartment window specifically to keep an eye on his vehicle 24/7.
And because a surveillance camera wouldn’t be able to help recover the SUV if it gets stolen, he also planted an Apple AirTag in the vehicle. The AirTag is a GPS tracking device the size of a coin, and it uses the iPhone network to send signals to the owner, therefore being able to share its location in real-time.
Wylie was right; his Santa Fe was indeed a thief magnet, so a second attempt to steal the car took place approximately one week ago. The whole incident was even captured on camera, but the worse thing is that this thief knew precisely what they were doing.
As a result, they drove away with the vehicle, however, without knowing that their every move was actually being tracked. The owner of the Hyundai reached out to the police immediately and provided the officers with both the recording and the real-time location of the vehicle.
Hours later, the vehicle was found with the help of the Memphis Police, proving once again that Apple’s AirTag, despite sometimes being terribly misused, is still a super-valuable device that could definitely come in handy.
