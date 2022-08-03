Apple AirTag Owner Ends Up With a Broken Nose, That’s Why You Shouldn’t Try to Be a Hero

A Honda Metropolitan owner who had his scooter stolen thought it’d be a good idea to use the AirTag planted on the vehicle to track it down and then confront the thieves. He ended up with a broken nose and still didn’t get the scooter back.
On paper, the AirTag is a fantastic device. While it’s not the first GPS tracker out there, the way it works makes it a must-have piece of technology for people who want to track their belongings.
With the help of the iPhone network and the Find My integration, the AirTag can be located pretty much wherever it goes, so planting it in cars just in case the worst happens is something that many people are doing these days.
New Yorker Stephen Herbert did the same, as he installed an AirTag in this brand-new Honda Metropolitan. The scooter, however, was stolen only three days after the acquisition, but fortunately, the AirTag helped locate it in real-time.
After reporting the location of the scooter to the police, Herbert decided to take the matter into his own hands, so he went to Bushwick precisely where the AirTag was traced. This is when the New Yorker made a second bad call.
He decided to confront the thieves, and while one of the people initially seemed to be walking away, he actually returned and attacked Herbert. Long story short, the man ended up with a broken nose, and now he needs surgery to restore the correct shape. Furthermore, he also failed to recover the scooter, as the thieves took it away.
It goes without saying that confronting the thieves isn’t by any means the right thing to do, especially when the police have already been alerted. In most of the cases we’ve seen lately, the police officers have promptly responded to locations pinpointed by AirTags, so recovering the stolen goods shouldn’t by any means require the victim’s direct involvement.
With the help of the iPhone network and the Find My integration, the AirTag can be located pretty much wherever it goes, so planting it in cars just in case the worst happens is something that many people are doing these days.
New Yorker Stephen Herbert did the same, as he installed an AirTag in this brand-new Honda Metropolitan. The scooter, however, was stolen only three days after the acquisition, but fortunately, the AirTag helped locate it in real-time.
After reporting the location of the scooter to the police, Herbert decided to take the matter into his own hands, so he went to Bushwick precisely where the AirTag was traced. This is when the New Yorker made a second bad call.
He decided to confront the thieves, and while one of the people initially seemed to be walking away, he actually returned and attacked Herbert. Long story short, the man ended up with a broken nose, and now he needs surgery to restore the correct shape. Furthermore, he also failed to recover the scooter, as the thieves took it away.
It goes without saying that confronting the thieves isn’t by any means the right thing to do, especially when the police have already been alerted. In most of the cases we’ve seen lately, the police officers have promptly responded to locations pinpointed by AirTags, so recovering the stolen goods shouldn’t by any means require the victim’s direct involvement.