1971 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Barn Find Is a Monster Survivor With a Monster Engine

As the base model, the Delta 88 was obviously the most affordable configuration in the entire lineup, though few people ended up ordering the car with the monster 455 (7.5-liter) Rocket V8 engine.
Launched in 1971, the seventh generation could be fitted with a choice of just two engines, so customers had to go either for the said 455 or the 350 (5.7-liter) with 350 horsepower.
Worth knowing, however, is that the new lineup came with lowered compression ratios, as Oldsmobile updated the engines to allow the use of lower octane regular leaded 91 RON octane, low-lead, or unleaded gasoline.
The Delta 88 that you’re about to discover is powered by the massive 455, and there’s a chance the engine still starts and runs today. The owner says everything was in working condition before the Olds was moved to long-term storage many years ago – the car has since been sitting in a barn alongside other classics.
The storage conditions don’t seem to be the worst, so don’t expect any major rust problems or anything like that.
However, the owner says on Craigslist the cars are genuine survivors, so theoretically, they haven’t been molested or altered in any way. They will indeed require some minor TLC given the long time in hiding, but other than that, they seem to be complete, all-original, and rare survivors.
The interior is beautifully preserved, and at first glance, it doesn’t look like it’d require any major fixes. So most likely, a thorough wash is what this Oldsmobile needs first and foremost, as this is the only way to better determine its current condition.
Located close to Spokane, this Oldsmobile Delta 88 can be yours for $7,000, and if you’re interested in more classics, the owner is also selling a 1974 Thunderbird and several other models that have been sleeping in the same barn.
