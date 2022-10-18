FAA Clears Up the AirTag Confusion, Details the Use of GPS Trackers on Planes

Apple’s AirTag is a device whose adoption is on the rise for a very simple reason: the coin-sized gadget allows people to keep track of their belongings no matter where they are, all using nothing more than their iPhones.
Because it uses the iPhone network to provide location data, the AirTag can be placed virtually anywhere, including in checked-in luggage whenever we board a flight.
In theory, this makes it harder for passengers from losing their luggage, though the whole thing comes down to the airline in the first place. However, many people hope that by knowing the precise location of the baggage they could actually help the airline recover their precious goods in a timely manner.
This is how the AirTag was involved in an unexpected controversy that emerged earlier this month.
German airline Lufthansa said on Twitter that using an AirTag in checked-in luggage isn’t allowed, as the gadget is considered an electronic device and it must therefore be shut down whenever it’s placed on a plane. The company later released another statement to reveal that after discussions with airline authorities, the AirTag is actually allowed on its flights.
Now the Federal Aviation Authority, also referred to as FAA, is ready to clear up the controversy with a statement that says it loud and clear: the AirTag is allowed in checked-in luggage because its battery doesn’t pose any risk.
“Luggage tracking devices powered by lithium metal cells that have 0.3 grams or less of lithium can be used on checked baggage,” the FAA has recently been quoted as saying. “Apple AirTags meet this threshold; other luggage tracking devices may not.”
In other words, if you want to keep track of your luggage with an AirTag, you can safely do so. But don’t forget the ones responsible for not losing your precious cargo are still the airlines, and unfortunately, they’re failing to do their job way too often.
