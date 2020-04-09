The Latest Android Auto Causes the Same Message to Be Read Repeatedly

One of the most recent problems with Android Auto concerns the messages that are read by the system when driving, with some users claiming that their texts are no longer marked as read by AA.
This instead causes Android Auto to read the same message again and again, despite older texts already being read in a previous session.
According to users on Google forums, this happens on various car models and phones, including Samsung Galaxy S8 and S9 running either Android 9 or Android 10.
While at this point it’s not yet clear if the issue is limited to Samsung devices, it looks like phones manufactured by the South Korean firm are indeed most often affected.
As for the impacted car models, Mazda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Ford are among those where Android Auto keeps re-reading the same message again and again.
“With the latest AA/Google updates, whenever I have AA read a text, it will also read the text prior to the new one (Even after I have listened to the new one on AA) It also no longer marks the messages as read on my phone,” one user explains on the forums.
At this point, there’s no workaround for this problem and Google is yet to acknowledge it, which means users are all alone in their struggle to fix it.
The original poster says they tried pretty much everything to return to the normal Android Auto behavior, including forgetting all cars, clearing data and cache for Android Auto and Google apps, factory resetting the phones, and even downgrading Android 10 to Android 9.
Nothing worked, they say, so for the time being, there’s pretty much no way to make Android Auto read a message just once.
A new version of Android Auto will land later this month, but it remains to be seen if a fix is coming or not.
According to users on Google forums, this happens on various car models and phones, including Samsung Galaxy S8 and S9 running either Android 9 or Android 10.
While at this point it’s not yet clear if the issue is limited to Samsung devices, it looks like phones manufactured by the South Korean firm are indeed most often affected.
As for the impacted car models, Mazda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Ford are among those where Android Auto keeps re-reading the same message again and again.
“With the latest AA/Google updates, whenever I have AA read a text, it will also read the text prior to the new one (Even after I have listened to the new one on AA) It also no longer marks the messages as read on my phone,” one user explains on the forums.
At this point, there’s no workaround for this problem and Google is yet to acknowledge it, which means users are all alone in their struggle to fix it.
The original poster says they tried pretty much everything to return to the normal Android Auto behavior, including forgetting all cars, clearing data and cache for Android Auto and Google apps, factory resetting the phones, and even downgrading Android 10 to Android 9.
Nothing worked, they say, so for the time being, there’s pretty much no way to make Android Auto read a message just once.
A new version of Android Auto will land later this month, but it remains to be seen if a fix is coming or not.