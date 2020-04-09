Should Waze Increase the Police Warning Distance?

Waze is a super-helpful application, there’s no doubt about it, and while many use it to beat the traffic in crowded cities, others rely on the community reports to be warned of things like police in advance.
In fact, Waze police reports have long been a controversial feature, with many claiming that it encourages speedsters to avoid the law enforcement by only reducing the speed when they approach a speed camera.
A popular feature request for Waze, however, calls for Waze to even increase the police warning distance, essentially giving users even more time to react whenever they receive an alert regarding a speed trap.
“Waze users are warned of speed traps or police presence only about 600 feet ahead of time. This is far too late of a warning. With a clear line of sight, law enforcement can detect speeders at 1-2 miles out. By the time the Waze warning pops up, you could have already been detected,” the feature request, which has already received over 5,200 votes, reads.
The Waze team has already responded, explaining that alerts based on the speed are already on the roadmap, albeit for the time being, it’s not entirely clear how these would work.
But at the same time, others remind that Waze shouldn’t by any means be used by speedsters to avoid speed cameras, only to continue driving with a high speed. So what Waze should do, these users say, is just make the warnings a bit louder, thus making them easier to notice without actually increasing the distance.
Waze is currently one of the top navigation apps, not only on Android and iPhone, but also on Android Auto and CarPlay, with millions of users powering its community-drive report system that alerts drivers in advance of potholes, accidents, traffic jams, speed traps, and construction zones. A new option to issue Waze notifications for speed bumps is also on its way, the parent company has recently confirmed.
