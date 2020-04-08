Your Favorite Android Auto Navigation App Will Feature Speed Bump Warnings

Waze, which is currently one of the top navigation apps on both Android and iOS (and obviously, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) will get a new feature to warn of speed bumps on your route.
Support for speed bump warnings is one of the most requested features for Waze, and the Waze team has confirmed that such an update is “on the roadmap.”
In other words, the Google-owned navigation app is indeed planning to add such warnings to the Waze app, only that for the time being, there’s no ETA as to when this could happen.
In case you’re wondering how speed bump warnings could work in Waze, the whole thing is pretty simple actually.
Because Waze itself is a community-driven application, which means that it’s based on reports submitted by its users, the company itself only needs to develop support for this feature and then let the userbase take care of signaling the location of speed bumps.
This means that whenever you come across a speed bump, you can just report it on Waze just like you to do for police, potholes, objects on road, and so on, technically letting all the other drivers know they are approaching a speed bump when driving on the same route.
At the same time, Waze can adopt a different approach and only allow admins to edit the map and thus mark the location of speed bumps on the map for improved accuracy. Of course, this solution comes with its very own drawbacks, as it takes more time for admins to indicate all locations of the speed bumps on the map, plus they can very well miss certain locations.
It remains to be seen how Waze will introduce speed bump reports in the app, but the good news is that this feature is currently in the works, so it should make its debut on both mobile platforms sooner or later.
