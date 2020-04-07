The Latest Waze Version Fixes Annoying Notification Bug on Android Auto

The most recent Waze version appears to resolve an issue hitting Android Auto users and causing the upcoming turn notification bar to go away when changing screen.
More specifically, the bug was discovered a few months ago when users noticed that switching from the Waze screen to another app in Android Auto hides the upcoming turn bar and thus breaks down the navigation.
The problem has already been confirmed with several phone brands and models, including Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy phones, and LG devices running either Android 9 or Android 10.
“When using Waze with Android auto on a pixel 3xl the upcoming turn notification disappears if you change to a different screen such as calls or music and go back to Waze. The only way to resolve is completely close Android auto and restart or if you deviate from the already calculated route it will usually return when it generates a new route,” one user explains on the Google forums.
Google confirmed in March that the issue impacted Waze and not Android Auto, promising a fix in the next release, but without sharing any other specifics as to when it could be shipped to users.
As it turns out, the March 23 Waze update resolves the bug – worth knowing is that this release came without a changelog, so Google didn’t officially announce the fix.
But several users confirm on the linked Google forums thread that everything is now back to normal after installing the latest Waze version on their Android devices, so if you still encounter the bug, you know what you have to do.
The most recent version of Waze for Android is 4.61.0.3, and it comes mostly with fixes under the hood – as a matter of fact, this is a minor release, which means that the Google-owned company focused specifically on fixes and optimizations of the code rather than on new features.
