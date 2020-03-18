A New Bug in Android Auto Makes Waze Navigation Pretty Much Useless

Waze is the preferred choice for many drivers out there, especially because as compared to Google Maps and other alternatives, it can help beat traffic and find the fastest route in a crowded city.
But occasionally, the experience with Waze is substantially affected by bugs happening all of a sudden, such as this problem that seems to occur for more than a handful of Android Auto users.
What happens here is Waze no longer displaying any content on the screen, aside from the buttons that allow you to zoom in and zoom out and send a report.
The map just doesn’t load, making Waze pretty much useless, although in some cases, the sound alerts on a route continue to be provided through the car’s speakers.
I noticed this issue nearly two months ago on my Android Auto head unit, but it happened only on rare occasions. Others claim this is now taking place on a regular basis, and a workaround that does the magic every time doesn’t really exist.
Users on reddit recommend opening Google Maps and then going back to Waze to restore the maps. This also did the trick for me, but not every time, so you could give it a try if nothing else works. On the other hand, what actually fixed the problem for me was clearing the cache and data in Waze and Android Auto – I know this isn’t the most convenient workaround, but if there’s no other way to get the app working, you could at least see if this makes any difference.
Both Waze and Android Auto have been updated several times since I first noticed this issue, but given that reports of this issue keep coming, it’s very clear that a fix hasn’t been part of these new releases.
For the time being, Google is yet to acknowledge this problem, so your only option is to try the ideas mentioned here. And of course, if there’s anything else that works for you, make sure you let us know in the comment box bellow.
