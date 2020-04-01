New Google Maps and Waze Beta Updates for Android and Android Auto Now Available

Google Maps and the Google-owned Waze are two of the three most popular navigation apps that drivers use behind the wheel (Apple Maps is obviously the third), so every single update, including those that only further polish the experience with the apps, are more than welcome.
But in order for each update to go live, Google first needs to conduct thorough pre-release testing, which basically comes down to packing all the planned improvements in beta builds that registered testers can then give a try to.
This week, Google shipped new beta builds of Google Maps and Waze, and you take them for a spin right now on Android and Android Auto.
The new Waze version is 4.61.80.800 beta, while Google Maps reaches version 10.38.1 beta with this new update. Of course, as the majority of beta releases, there is no changelog to know exactly what’s being tested, but you can very well give these updates a try and let us know if you notice something new.
Very important to know, however, is that both the Waze and the Google Maps updates are likely to be minor releases that only resolve bugs under the hood, without any noticeable new feature. As a matter of fact, Google Maps has recently received a major update as part of its 15th anniversary, for the next couple of months, all updates would only be aimed at improving the overall performance and resolve the reported issues.
At the same time, don’t forget that installing beta builds means you accept the risk of coming across occasional bugs occurring all of a sudden. This is the purpose of a beta build in the first place, as users are supposed to report any issue in the apps, thus giving Google the chance to fix everything before a public update is released.
If you agree with this and want to install the new versions, you can download the Google Maps and Waze beta builds using these links.
