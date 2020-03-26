Google Releases a Google Maps Update for Android and Android Auto Users

Google Maps continues to be one of the top navigation apps on Android and iPhone, and obviously on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so every little update that Google releases comes in handy to millions of users.
Today, the search giant has published new versions of Google Maps for both the beta and the stable channels on Android – a Google Maps update for iPhone has also been released a few days ago.
The new versions of Google Maps for Android are 10.37.3 (stable) and 10.38.0 (beta), and both come without a changelog.
But given they’re just minor build updates, they most likely include only small refinements here and there – the previous version in the stable channel was 10.37.2 (dated March 21), while in beta it was 10.37.1 (dated March 17).
While many might be disappointed with Google rolling out only small updates for Google Maps with no new features, it’s important to keep in mind that such refinements are absolutely necessary to resolve the bugs that users come across both on Android and Android Auto.
It’s not a secret that users have been complaining of various issues with navigation apps on Android Auto, including here both Google Maps and Waze, so these updates play a key role going forward, even if no new features are included.
As a matter of fact, Google has recently released a major update for Google Maps as part of the app’s 15th anniversary. So at this point, polishing the experience with the app pretty much makes sense, regardless of platform.
Android users can download the latest version of Google Maps using this link – the update is also available in the Google Play Store, but there’s a chance the new build doesn’t show up just yet; this is because new versions typically take a day or two to go live for everyone, depending on things like region, so you can very well use the APK installer to install the latest version on your device.
