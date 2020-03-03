Spectacular Google Maps Images Show Firefighters Battling a Fire After Car Crash

Google Maps isn’t only a super-useful app that helps you go from point A to point B as fast as possible, but also the home of tons of footage from all over the world, captured either by Google’s own Street View cars or by third-party photographers.
So if you’re bored and don’t have anything better to do, just fire up Google Maps and start scanning for spectacular images because I guarantee there’s a lot to discover in so many locations.
The photos you see here, for example, show the firefighters putting out a blaze after what appears to be a simulated crash between two passenger cars and one bus.
While the images pretty much speak for themselves, it’s worth noting that the footage this time wasn’t recorded by the Google Street View car. Instead, these are third-party pics captured by photographer Ofir Arie using a drone.
The whole thing happens near Haifa, Israel close to the Haifa Airport on the Yulius Simon Street.
The images were captured in May 2019, according to information posted on Google Maps, and you can view them by simply dragging the Street View icon in Google Maps over the location here.
The quality of the photos used for this 360-degree panorama is impressive, to say the least, so Google allowing such footage on Google Maps is without a doubt a good thing, especially as its cars can’t always provide users with fresh content. As a matter of fact, Street View images aren’t available for the location where this fire drill took place, so the only way we can see the firefighters in action is actually with this panorama.
On the other hand, Google is continuously scanning more and more regions to bring them to Street View, so I wouldn’t necessarily be surprise if Israel is included in one of the next Google Maps imagery updates.
The photos you see here, for example, show the firefighters putting out a blaze after what appears to be a simulated crash between two passenger cars and one bus.
While the images pretty much speak for themselves, it’s worth noting that the footage this time wasn’t recorded by the Google Street View car. Instead, these are third-party pics captured by photographer Ofir Arie using a drone.
The whole thing happens near Haifa, Israel close to the Haifa Airport on the Yulius Simon Street.
The images were captured in May 2019, according to information posted on Google Maps, and you can view them by simply dragging the Street View icon in Google Maps over the location here.
The quality of the photos used for this 360-degree panorama is impressive, to say the least, so Google allowing such footage on Google Maps is without a doubt a good thing, especially as its cars can’t always provide users with fresh content. As a matter of fact, Street View images aren’t available for the location where this fire drill took place, so the only way we can see the firefighters in action is actually with this panorama.
On the other hand, Google is continuously scanning more and more regions to bring them to Street View, so I wouldn’t necessarily be surprise if Israel is included in one of the next Google Maps imagery updates.