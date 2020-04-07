Weird Samsung Workaround Can Fix Android Auto for You

If you’re a Samsung phone owner who also happens to use Android Auto, you probably know that the experience behind the wheel isn’t always the smoothest, as certain things, like the connection to the car, can stop working all of a sudden.
Fixing all these issues is very often a matter that users themselves need to take care of on their own, mostly because updates from Google and the device manufacturer, in this case Samsung, don’t typically land at a super-fast pace.
A workaround recommended by a Samsung community moderator, however, is supposed to help fix the Android Auto connection issues with Samsung smartphones, albeit some of the steps here are odd, to say the least.
First and foremost, you must turn off the engine, according to this workaround, and then exit the vehicle. While it’s not clear why this is necessary, the Samsung moderator says you must close all doors, and then “do not disturb the vehicle for at least 4 minutes.”
In other words, don’t get inside the car for about 4 minutes for whatever reason.
Next, you need to uninstall the Android Auto app on your phone and then head over to the Bluetooth Advanced Settings screen to turn off Phone ringtone sync.
After the 4 minutes of waiting, you can get back in the car and turn on the engine, but without connecting your smartphone. The next step involves removing the phone from the Android Auto head unit, so browse the available settings, look for paired smartphones, and unpair them.
Once you’re done, you can proceed to reinstalling Android Auto – you can head over to the Google Play Store to get the latest version, but you can very well use the APK installer for manual installation.
Next, simply connect your phone to the car using the original Samsung cable, approve all Android Auto permissions and follow the on-screen wizard to complete the setup.
If this worked for you and everything is back to normal, just make sure you let us know about it in the box after the jump
