The Infinitely Stoked Tiny Is a Gorgeous Rustic Cabin for the Entire Family

Like with every other major lifestyle change, tiny living is about compromising and re-prioritizing. But those compromises don’t have to be spatial or affect comfort, and Infinitely Stoked is here to prove it.
Considering the number of tiny, mobile homes we’ve seen and discussed at length over the past couple of years alone, Infinitely Stoked is an oldie, having been completed in the spring of 2019. It was a custom project done on commission, where financing fell through ahead of delivery but which sold only a short while later, after the builder listed it with an asking of $100,000. We’re revisiting it today to show, once more, how creativity and clever design turn tiny homes into gorgeous full-time residences on wheels. It might be an oldie, but it's also a goldie.
Among the biggest complaints lodged against the tiny house trend are the compact footprint and the misconception that these mobile units aren’t really suitable for family life, but rather for the younger, hipster traveler who wouldn’t mind going without the basics in terms of comfort, in exchange for cool Instagram content. This tiny does away with both complaints, because it’s tiny only in name, and because it was tailor-made for family living.
Designed and built in Idaho by Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses (RMTH), Infinitely Stoked sits on a double-axle 27+7 Trailer Made Gooseneck trailer, and features a striking butterfly roof that allows for a two-loft design and helps with rainwater drainage. The exterior is stained cedar tongue and groove with black metal, over an interior that brings to mind comparisons to a beautiful cabin or lodge, but with all the modern creature comforts you might need, or want.
tiny living has become widespread in all four corners of the world, finding a tiny with a dishwasher or a laundry station is still a rarity, for the most obvious reason: space-saving. You simply can’t pack everything in, no matter how many clever design ideas you get, or implement. But with a larger trailer and a design that extends upwards as much as legislation permits, you can. So RMTH does.
The Infinitely Stoked house features a dishwasher in the kitchen, and a washer and dryer combo in the full-size bathroom, on an elevated platform that offers easier loading and extra storage space. It has plenty of that, by the way: storage integrated into the steps leading to the master bedroom in the gooseneck part, storage in the kitchen, and storage built into the L-shaped sofa in the living room.
Since it was designed for a family, each loft offers privacy and the much-needed separation of personal spaces: the loft over the living room is an enclosed one and is a kid’s bedroom, while the larger space is for the parents, integrating a wardrobe and even more - you guessed it! - storage options. The smaller loft is accessible via a retractable ship’s ladder and is well-lit, to keep it from feeling too claustrophobic. The larger loft features a king-size bed with a hydraulic mechanism allowing access underneath, the wardrobe and shelves.
sleeping arrangements out of the way, the main floor is for entertaining, cooking and hygiene. The highlight in the living room are the L-shaped couch and a gorgeous, custom-made wall of scrap wood and siding, and even some boards from a 1960 Ford F600 grain truck. RMTH usually integrates salvage material in its builds, and it’s often by means of statement pieces like this one. But there is functionality to it, as well: the section is as an art piece that draws the eye in, but it also hides HDMI cables and a small cabinet for future A/V equipment.
The kitchen is full-size, well-equipped and beautiful, mostly thanks to the crafted live-edge counters that bring an extra artsy touch to the place. A matching piece is found in the fold-down dining table to the side.
The bathroom is on the hallway leading to the gooseneck bedroom, with a corner glass shower, a composting toilet, and art glass vessel sink on another live-edge mesquite vanity. Even the tiles here are custom, as is the sliding barn door, designed and built in-house to match the entrance door in proportions and styling.
this tiny offers a total living space of 325 square feet (30.2 square meters) across both floors. But it feels definitely larger and fancier, due to its design and the choice of colors and materials.
Everything about Infinitely Stoked is infinitely awesome, because it’s custom-made. As mentioned above, the tiny house did find an owner, mostly likely for the $100,000 it was asking. It’s a very attractive price for a tiny house, but only because it pre-dates the 2020 international health crisis, which drove up demand for tinies – and prices, with it.
Among the biggest complaints lodged against the tiny house trend are the compact footprint and the misconception that these mobile units aren’t really suitable for family life, but rather for the younger, hipster traveler who wouldn’t mind going without the basics in terms of comfort, in exchange for cool Instagram content. This tiny does away with both complaints, because it’s tiny only in name, and because it was tailor-made for family living.
Designed and built in Idaho by Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses (RMTH), Infinitely Stoked sits on a double-axle 27+7 Trailer Made Gooseneck trailer, and features a striking butterfly roof that allows for a two-loft design and helps with rainwater drainage. The exterior is stained cedar tongue and groove with black metal, over an interior that brings to mind comparisons to a beautiful cabin or lodge, but with all the modern creature comforts you might need, or want.
tiny living has become widespread in all four corners of the world, finding a tiny with a dishwasher or a laundry station is still a rarity, for the most obvious reason: space-saving. You simply can’t pack everything in, no matter how many clever design ideas you get, or implement. But with a larger trailer and a design that extends upwards as much as legislation permits, you can. So RMTH does.
The Infinitely Stoked house features a dishwasher in the kitchen, and a washer and dryer combo in the full-size bathroom, on an elevated platform that offers easier loading and extra storage space. It has plenty of that, by the way: storage integrated into the steps leading to the master bedroom in the gooseneck part, storage in the kitchen, and storage built into the L-shaped sofa in the living room.
Since it was designed for a family, each loft offers privacy and the much-needed separation of personal spaces: the loft over the living room is an enclosed one and is a kid’s bedroom, while the larger space is for the parents, integrating a wardrobe and even more - you guessed it! - storage options. The smaller loft is accessible via a retractable ship’s ladder and is well-lit, to keep it from feeling too claustrophobic. The larger loft features a king-size bed with a hydraulic mechanism allowing access underneath, the wardrobe and shelves.
sleeping arrangements out of the way, the main floor is for entertaining, cooking and hygiene. The highlight in the living room are the L-shaped couch and a gorgeous, custom-made wall of scrap wood and siding, and even some boards from a 1960 Ford F600 grain truck. RMTH usually integrates salvage material in its builds, and it’s often by means of statement pieces like this one. But there is functionality to it, as well: the section is as an art piece that draws the eye in, but it also hides HDMI cables and a small cabinet for future A/V equipment.
The kitchen is full-size, well-equipped and beautiful, mostly thanks to the crafted live-edge counters that bring an extra artsy touch to the place. A matching piece is found in the fold-down dining table to the side.
The bathroom is on the hallway leading to the gooseneck bedroom, with a corner glass shower, a composting toilet, and art glass vessel sink on another live-edge mesquite vanity. Even the tiles here are custom, as is the sliding barn door, designed and built in-house to match the entrance door in proportions and styling.
this tiny offers a total living space of 325 square feet (30.2 square meters) across both floors. But it feels definitely larger and fancier, due to its design and the choice of colors and materials.
Everything about Infinitely Stoked is infinitely awesome, because it’s custom-made. As mentioned above, the tiny house did find an owner, mostly likely for the $100,000 it was asking. It’s a very attractive price for a tiny house, but only because it pre-dates the 2020 international health crisis, which drove up demand for tinies – and prices, with it.