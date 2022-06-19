San Juan Tiny House Throws You Back to a Time Before Cities and Power Grids Were Available

Folks, there are countless reasons why you should consider riding the tiny home wave. If you're still unsure if you should, we can simply take a journey through all that is the San Juan tiny home, an RV from Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses (RMTH). If this crew doesn't sound familiar, not a problem; just note that they've been on the market since 2013, and the San Juan is a unit that RMTH's owner, Greg Parham, lives out of. Talk about love for your business.
Actually, folks that are passionate about the mobile habitats they live in often go one to do amazing things for this industry. Heck, quite a number of tiny home manufacturers I've covered started from a passion for truly free and off-grid living. RMTH is no different in that sense.
Now, if I was to go through everything the San Juan features and how it was built, we'd be here for quite some time. So to help things along, I'll just be creating a sort of storytelling setting in which to give you a decent idea as to the sort of lifestyle that can be had with a San Juan. Sure, this unit is owned and operated by Greg, but if you fall in love with it, I'm sure RMTH will do its best to build another one, especially if the price is right.
hustle and bustle. When you open your fleshy shutters, you'll witness a very uneven roofing system, a trait that gives the San Juan its shape. Because the trailer home is built around a 30-degree V-nose design, the San Juan looks a whole lot like a yacht when being towed. Quite aerodynamic if you ask me, of which, 3D modeling software was used to complete the complex shaping.
As you look around from the elevated loft, you can't help but notice an array of knick-knacks that seem to throw you back to a time before modern living; it's all very rustic. But rustic doesn't mean lacking. After you've climbed out of bed, with feet planted on the lower level, you look around to see a fully stocked kitchen with a four-burner stove and oven, sink, and large fridge. But it's the wood furnace tucked away in the corner that really made me feel like I'm back on my grandparent's farm. This is also the primary source of heating during frigid Colorado winters.
With eyes half-open, you put a pot of coffee on the stove and head to the bathroom to brush up for the new day. As you move about the bathroom accessing the sink, toilet, and even shower with tub, you may get the feeling that you're at home, and that's how you know that a tiny house is designed the right way.
full-time living, an incredible amount of storage drawers and lockers are tattered all over the unit. Best of all, Greg took the time to ensure this bugger is ready for off-grid living with solar panels, water tanks, and everything else you may need for utter freedom.
As I viewed the video below, one aspect that really struck me was the amount of space available for moving around the RV. Sure, this downsized mobile home does come across as being rather packed with endless supplies and gear but take a moment to appreciate the arrangement and everything else it brings. Who knows, maybe you'll never own a San Juan, but at the end of the day, it can be used to inspire your very own mobile habitat. Just make sure you've got a friend that knows CAD software.
