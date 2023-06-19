The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is Under Investigation Over Motive Power Loss Allegations

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first vehicle from the Hyundai Motor Group based on the Electric Global Modular Platform. The 2022 model year was recalled once in May 2022 over a software error that may disengage the parking mechanism.
The compact-sized crossover is currently under investigation by the Office of Defects Investigation over no fewer than 30 consumer complaints alleging a loss of motive power. As per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, many owners have reported a loud pop followed by a warning message displayed in the digital instrument cluster prior to the vehicle losing motive power.
Hyundai informed the Office of Defects Investigation that said failure is caused by the Integrated Control Charging Unit, which powers both the high-voltage battery and 12-volt battery. The South Korean automaker's US division also reported that an overcurrent condition within the Integrated Control Charging Unit might cause damage to the transistors in the DC-to-DC converter, therefore resulting in the inability to recharge the 12-volt battery under the hood.
Investigation number PE 23-011 was opened to determine the scope of this problem, its severity, and the potential safety implications of suddenly losing motive power. Regarding the latter, we all know the safety implications are tremendous for the driver, passengers, as well as other traffic participants.
A complete list of the owner-submitted complaints can be reviewed in the document attached below. Further information about each and every complaint is available on the NHTSA's website.
For example, complaint number 11507303 alleges a loud pop noise coming from the vehicle. Within a few seconds, the Ioniq 5's speed rapidly decreased from 55 to 25 miles per hour, then to 22 miles per hour a second later. In metric, that would be 88 kilometers per hour, 40, and 35 clicks. The vehicle refused to get back up to speed, maintaining the aforementioned 22 miles per hour on the highway. Immediately after entering a parking lot, the Ioniq 5 stopped dead before its owner had the chance to park it properly.
The investigation may lead to a near-40,000-vehicle recall, with the Office of Defects Investigation estimating that 39,559 examples of the breed may be affected by said problem. To whom it may concern, the Ioniq 5 electric sport utility vehicle sold 5,736 units in the first quarter of the year in the United States of America, 22,982 examples in 2022, and 153 copies in 2021.
Rather popular despite not having a rear wiper – at least for the time being – the Ioniq 5 carries a sticker price of $41,450 as of June 2023. The driving range tops 303 miles (488 kilometers) in the EPA's combined test cycle. In dual-motor guise, the powertrain is much obliged to belt out 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet (605 Nm). More power and torque are in the offing for 2024 with the introduction of the Ioniq 5 N, which may also share its rear wiper with lesser versions of the Ioniq 5.
