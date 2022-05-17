Hyundai Recalls All Ioniq 5 Vehicles Sold in the United States To Fix a Software Issue

Save for the segment-leading Tesla Model Y crossover, the VW ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are your best alternatives at the present moment. But similar to Tesla, both VW and Hyundai can make mistakes.
The ID.4 was last recalled over a battery issue attributed to LG Energy Solution, a supplier that’s widely known for huge mistakes. The Chevrolet Bolt recall comes to mind, which cost LG Energy Solution $1.9 billion.
As for the Ioniq 5, the South Korean model has been recalled to the tune of 10,729 vehicles produced from October 4th, 2021 through April 26th, 2022. These zero-emission crossovers feature a shift-by-wire system with a shifter control unit and electronic parking pawl actuator. If a voltage fluctuation occurs with the vehicle off and in park, the aforementioned parking actuator may receive an incorrect command signal, resulting in the momentary disengagement of the pawl. In other words, vehicle rollaway is possible.
The safety boffins in South Korea informed Hyundai Motor America of an investigation into warranty claims involving the Ioniq 5 on May 2nd. No fewer than four claims were received by the mothership in the Asian country, alleging inadvertent rollaway after parking on an incline. Hyundai notes that GV60 and Electrified G80 vehicles use the same actuator, but they’re not available stateside. Hyundai further highlights that GV60 crossover and Electrified G80 sedan vehicles will be repaired before shipping to dealers.
How, you might be asking? In the case of the Ioniq 5, a software remedy was implemented in production as a running change on May 2nd. Dealers and owners will be notified on July 10th, according to the attached report.
The updated software prevents the shifter control unit that governs the shift-by-wire system from allowing the parking pawl to be moved out of the park position invertedly when the electric crossover is turned off. If applicable, Hyundai will provide owners of affected vehicles reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses incurred to obtain a remedy for the recall condition.
