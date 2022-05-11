Leaky Fuel Hose Prompts Massive Hyundai Sonata Recall, 215k Vehicles Affected

Back in February 2022, the peeps at Hyundai Motor America reviewed warranty claims reporting leaking fuel on 2013 to 2014 Sonata sedans that had received a remedy as part of a previous recall. Kia had recently announced a recall to address the very same issue on 2013 to 2014 Optimas repaired under a previous recall. Coincidence? Uh, not really…
The following month, engineers conducted a study of warranty part returns and communicated its findings to headquarters on March 23rd. Engineers observed tape and zip ties applied as part of the previous recall, together with fuel tubes devoid of the remedy components. Evidence of fuel leaks from fuel tubes with the tape and zip tie correctly applied was also found.
In light of these circumstances, as well as 138 reports ranging from July 2020 to April 2020 in the United States of America, the South Korean automaker didn’t really have a choice but to issue another callback. Happily for affected owners and Hyundai, there are no confirmed fires to speak of.
A whopping 215,171 vehicles are called back, Sonatas produced from November 2012 through February 2014. The sedans in question are specified with either the 2.4-liter NA engine or 2.0-liter T engine, which is why there are two involved components in this recall. Part numbers 31310-3Q901QQH and 31310-3Q101QQH were produced by Hanil Tube’s U.S. division, which is headquartered in the city of Tallassee, over in Alabama.
“The remedy component is manufactured with new material for the fuel tube, improved connector structure, and an added protective sleeve for increased stress and heat resistance,” or so we’re told in the attached report filed with the watchdogs at the NHTSA. Owners can expect to be mailed on July 5th with instructions to bring their vehicles in to receive the new tube.
In the meantime, Sonata owners may contact Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236.
In light of these circumstances, as well as 138 reports ranging from July 2020 to April 2020 in the United States of America, the South Korean automaker didn’t really have a choice but to issue another callback. Happily for affected owners and Hyundai, there are no confirmed fires to speak of.
A whopping 215,171 vehicles are called back, Sonatas produced from November 2012 through February 2014. The sedans in question are specified with either the 2.4-liter NA engine or 2.0-liter T engine, which is why there are two involved components in this recall. Part numbers 31310-3Q901QQH and 31310-3Q101QQH were produced by Hanil Tube’s U.S. division, which is headquartered in the city of Tallassee, over in Alabama.
“The remedy component is manufactured with new material for the fuel tube, improved connector structure, and an added protective sleeve for increased stress and heat resistance,” or so we’re told in the attached report filed with the watchdogs at the NHTSA. Owners can expect to be mailed on July 5th with instructions to bring their vehicles in to receive the new tube.
In the meantime, Sonata owners may contact Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236.