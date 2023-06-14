Hyundai Ioniq 7 Prototype Spied With SEVEN Concept Silhouette and Kia EV9 Technology

The first prototype of the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 shows a distinct silhouette compared to its sister Kia EV9. Hyundai always aimed to be more elegant, and the curved roofline emphasizes that while preserving most of the SEVEN concept's design elements.
Hyundai and Kia are sister brands that often launch similar models in pairs. Far from competing with one another, the Korean models have always had a distinct personality, catering to different customers. While Hyundai aims to be the more established brand, with an accent on comfort and elegance, Kia played the sportiness card, with a touch of geekiness that makes it more appealing to younger generations. Hyundai-Kia did a good job of differentiating the two brands, which is not something we could say about its archrival Volkswagen and its many brands.
Three months after Kia officially unveiled its mid-size electric SUV EV9, our photographers spotted a Hyundai Ioniq 7 prototype testing on public roads. The three-row SUV is the size of a Hyundai Palisade, similar to how the Kia EV9 is the electric equivalent of the Kia Telluride. Despite the heavy camouflage, we can already see that Hyundai again opted for a distinct design. Instead of the flat roofline of the EV9, the Ioniq 7 has a curved roof, which resembles that of the SEVEN concept unveiled in November 2021.
Even though more than two years have passed since then, we can see that Hyundai will preserve much of the design lines of the concept. Obviously, that doesn't include the pillarless design. Instead, the Ioniq 7 will feature standard doors front and rear, with the latter hopefully opening to reveal swiveling captain's chairs. This was the signature feature of the Kia EV9 and will probably be high on the feature list of the Hyundai Ioniq 7.
At the front, the Hyundai Ioniq 7 will sport a similar design language to the SEVEN concept. This has already appeared on the recently-launched Hyundai Kona. The horizon lamp complements the vertical headlights for a familiar face. The rear is original, so Hyundai chose air-tight camouflage to keep it hidden. The vertical taillights will probably feature pixel graphics, a design characteristic of Hyundai's electric vehicles.
The Ioniq 7 uses the same E-GMP electric architecture as its Kia sister. However, it indicated it would have a longer wheelbase, at 126 inches (3,200 mm) versus 122 inches (3,100 mm). At least that was the case with the SEVEN concept, and we think the Ioniq 7 will keep the same wheelbase. Hyundai promised "a completely new dimension of space," thanks to the tall roof and flat floor.
Since it uses the same technical architecture, we expect similar powertrain options. This means single-motor RWD (215 horsepower) and dual-motor AWD (379 horsepower) configurations. Like with the Kia EV9, two battery options are expected, with the standard pack having a 76-kWh capacity and the extended range sporting a 100-kWh pack. The 800-volt high-voltage architecture, characteristic of the E-GMP platform, favors very short fast-charging sessions. The Hyundai Ioniq 7 is expected to debut in the fourth quarter, with deliveries planned for early 2024.
