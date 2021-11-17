5 Hyundai Seven Concept Due Tomorrow at L.A. Auto Show Previewing the 2024 Ioniq 7

Hyundai Unveils SEVEN Concept, Targeting Over 300 Miles of All-Electric Range

Hyundai is using the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show as a medium to reveal the SEVEN Concept, a fully electric sports utility vehicle meant to preview a future IONIQ 7 model. 7 photos



Other exterior design highlights include the signature Parametric Pixel lights featuring a Welcome Light Sequence upon start-up. The design is



Moving on to the interior, the 3.2-meter-long (10.5 ft) wheelbase allows for a more fluid layout. The driver’s seat, for example, comes with a retractable control stick, while the ultra slim cockpit and integrated screens make for a lounge-like experience. Speaking of which, the swiveling lounge chairs and curved bench seat can be customized depending on the driving mode (driver-controlled or autonomous).



Another interesting nugget of technology is the Universal Island console, featuring a multi-functional Smart Hub graphic user interface. You even get a built-in mini fridge and shoe-care compartments. Then there’s the roof, embedded with a panoramic screen that can display various content based on passengers’ tastes.







Keep in mind, this isn’t a production vehicle and the IONIQ 7 will likely be a little more grounded.



As for performance, the SEVEN is said to be capable of charging from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes using a 350-kW charger. On the go, users should be able to achieve a target range of over 300 miles (482 km), which is pretty good – if these are production numbers, we doubt anyone would complain, especially if the vehicle is priced competitively.

