Hyundai Recalls Palisade Family SUV Over Unseated Brake Booster Diaphragm

Facelifted in April 2022 for the 2023 model year, the Palisade faces a similar issue to the compact-sized Kia Sportage. As per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the South Korean automaker is calling back 322 units to address an unseated brake booster diaphragm.
Hyundai Motor Corporation identified this condition sometime during May 2023, then immediately contacted Hyundai Motor America. The mothership informed the North American division of improperly manufactured assembly housings, a production issue blamed solely on the Mobis parts division.
Also in May 2023, several potentially affected vehicles weren't retained at the port of entry stateside. This prompted further investigation. Happily for everyone involved, no reports of the subject condition were filed with the manufacturer. Come June 2023, the South Korean automaker identified a few more vehicles that were incorrectly released from port. As a result, Hyundai didn't have a choice but recall the suspect vehicles.
Only the 2023 model year Palisade is affected, with said 322 units produced in the period between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2023. The brake booster assembly supplied by Mobis bears part number 59110-C5450. According to Hyundai, the parts division implemented a new inspection procedure back in May 2023, therefore eliminating the risk of incorrect assembly.
Subject vehicles will have their brake boosters inspected by authorized retailers. If necessary, the assembly will be replaced in full at no charge to affected customers. Remedy brake boosters were produced outside of the suspect build dates.
Dealers and owners will be informed about recall number 23V-415 on or before August 7, 2023. Any owner who incurred out-of-pocket expenses to obtain the remedy prior to this recall is eligible for reimbursement. Given that subject vehicles are well within the basic warranty period, chances are that everyone who experienced this issue had it covered under warranty.
Joined at the hip to the Kia Telluride, the Palisade is manufactured exclusively in South Korea rather than the United States of America. The mid-size crossover features a front-biased platform and Hyundai's very own eight-speed automatic transmission for transverse engine applications.
$10 more expensive than the Telluride, as in $35,900 versus $35,890 before taxes, the Palisade comes in front-wheel drive or with HTRAC all-wheel drive. The sole engine choice is a naturally-aspirated V6 with direct fuel injection, a 3.8-liter mill that cranks out a stout 291 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 262 pound-feet (355 Nm) at 5,200 spinnies.
Fuel economy ranges between 22 miles to the gallon with front-wheel drive and 21 miles per gallon with all-wheel drive. In the metric system, that's 10.7 and 11.2 liters per 100 kilometers. Hyundai sold no fewer than 724,265 new vehicles in the US last year, of which the Palisade accounted for 82,688 deliveries. In other words, it ranks fourth after the Elantra (117,177), Santa Fe (119,589), and Tucson (175,307).
