2024 Polestar 2 Comes With More Features and Improved Range To Justify a Small Price Bump

Polestar is one of the less conventional EV brands that seduced the public with its unique style. Polestar 2, the brand's bestseller, is competing with the Tesla Model 3 for the hearts and wallets of American customers. The Swedish electric sedan is now more enticing thanks to the consistent upgrades introduced for the 2024 model year.
Polestar entered the US market with its simple but powerful "No Clichés" Super Bowl commercial in February 2022. Since then, the Swedish brand has made a name among the unconventional EV crowd, thanks to the Polestar 2. The electric sedan competes head-on with the Tesla Model 3, which is no small task, especially considering the price advantage of the EV market leader. Nevertheless, the Polestar 2 sold 2,340 units in the US in the first quarter of the year, more than Lucid or Toyota.
For the 2024 model year, Polestar 2 comes with many updates, including new battery packs and more powerful motors. The new specs were announced in January, and Polestar estimated that US sales would begin in March. Deliveries are planned for this summer, and the Polestar 2 is even better than previously announced.
The new Long Range single-motor variant got faster DC charging up to 205 kW and more standard equipment. This includes a comprehensive driver-assist package, including Blind Spot Information System with steer assist, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and park assist sensors. The 360-degree bird's-eye-view cameras and auto-dimming door mirrors are also offered from the get-go. Despite the increased power (299 horsepower, or 68 more than its predecessor), the Polestar 2 RWD has an estimated EPA combined range of up to 320 miles (515 km). This beats previous estimates of up to 300 miles (483 km).
The Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor features a rear-biased drivetrain with a new, asynchronous rear motor. The power increased to 421 horsepower, while the estimated EPA range is 276 miles (444 km), up from the previous estimate of up to 270 miles (435 km). The sportier Polestar 2 variant also comes with more equipment, with the Pilot Pack now offered standard (previously a $3,400 option). The optional Plus Pack, previously $4,200, is now available for both trims at $2,200.
Understandably, Polestar is now asking more for its best-selling model. The price bump is modest in the case of the single-motor RWD variant, at $1,500. This brings the price to $49,900, or $51,300 when we consider the destination charges. The Dual-motor trim is $55,300, or $56,700, including destination charges. This is $3,400 more expensive than the 2023 Polestar 2, but considering the Pilot Pack is now included, we can say the price remains unchanged from the previous model year.
Polestar says deliveries should start in August, but people can already configure and order the 2024 Polestar 2 online on the company's website. Polestar claims that all versions of Polestar 2 qualify for the IRA Clean Vehicle Credit of $7,500 on lease transactions. The Swedish carmaker is using an IRA loophole that excepts leased vehicles from the new IRS's rules of origin for battery materials.
