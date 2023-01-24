Polestar 2 Gets Better Drivetrains and Range for the 2024 Model, U.S. Sales Begin in March

Polestar 2 gets a significant upshift in performance with the 2024 model update. The Swedish-Chinese five-door fastback EV gets bigger batteries (hence more range) and more motor muscle – with a brand-first rear-wheel-drivetrain as standard.
Refreshed aesthetics come in as a bonus for the facelift - Polestar is shaking off the classic mid-life revamp by offering core benefits first and new looks second. One of the critical changes to be found in the 2024 Polestar 2 is the array of new electric drivetrains.
The base model shifted the driving axle geometry to the rear, with “a newly developed permanent magnet motor and silicon carbide inverter.” A 50-kW power gain over the 2019 long-range version means the new Polestar 2 relies on 220 kW (295 hp/299 ps) instead of 170 kW (228 hp/231 ps).
Torque figures have been augmented significantly: 361 lb-ft (490 Nm), up from 243 lb-ft (330 Nm), which makes the automobile a much better sprinter In the 0-62 mph (100 kph) dash: 6.2 seconds, a 1.2-second improvement over the 2019 FWD single motor variant. The 82-kWh battery provides a range of 395 miles (635 km).
The 2024 Polestar 2 introduces a 'standard-range single-motor' version as the low-end spec car, but only for non-U.S. markets. 200 kW of power (272 ps/268 hp), 361 lb-ft (490 Nm), 6.4 seconds in the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph). A 69-kWh battery pack pushes the autonomy to 322 miles (518 km).
higher-level trims come in AWD shape, with an overall power output of 310 kW (421 ps/416 hp) from the pair of electric motors (one mounted on each axle). Torque boost is significant – 546 lb-ft (740 Nm), up from 487 lb-ft (660 Nm). As a result, the 0-62 mph (100 kph) rating is a respectable 4.5 seconds. Even though the battery has the same capacity as the new long-range single-motor Polestar 2, the range is slightly lower: 368 miles or 592 kilometers.
For improved efficiency, the front motor works on an on-demand logic; according to the manufacturer, it “can be disengaged completely when not needed. When the driver wants more power, the front motor re-engages instantly and seamlessly.”
The Performance Pack tops the 2024 Polestar 2 option list, with twin-motor power of 350 kW – 469 hp/476 ps – but identical torque figures: 546 lb-ft (740 Nm). The athlete Polestar 2 has the same battery pack as the standard AWD and the same range, just a slightly quicker reaction time on the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) run: 4.2 seconds. Important note: the power boost is an unlockable software feature, obtainable via an over-the-air update available for “any eligible Long range Dual motor cars.”
EV increases the charging speed - 205 kW DC for long-range batteries and 135 kW for the standard-range battery. However, the U.S. market will retain the 78 kW and 155 KW DC replenishing performances.
Apart from the powertrain upgrades, the Volvo-Geely 'premium compact EV' has several safety features included as standard: Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with steering support, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, and Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation. The driver will have better situational awareness, thanks to the 360-degree surround view camera and automatic dimming side mirrors.
The new version of the Polestar 2 will be available for sale in the U.S. in March, with deliveries expected to begin in the second half of this year. For now, the prices for European markets vary between €53.890 ($58,870) for the long-range single-motor variant and €58,190 ($63,240) for the AWD. The Performance Pack costs an extra €6,500: €64,690 ($70,300). The cheapest 2024 trim – standard-range, single motor, not-for-the-U.S., costs €50,190 ($54,550). All prices are calculated at the time-of-writing exchange rate.