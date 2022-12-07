New OTA Update Gives Polestar 2 Owners More Power in North America

While most car companies tend to base their over-the-air (OTA) updates around making their rides smarter and safer, Polestar chose to make them more powerful, as their latest upgrade is a performance software for the ‘2,’ and the first of its kind.
Available to customers living in the United States and Canada, this represents the first time the company has applied software tuning to an electric vehicle, and it can be downloaded directly to the car, from the Polestar Shop website, without having to visit a service point.
The OTA update is not a subscription trickery, but a permanent feature, which will set interested parties back $1,195. So, how much power are we looking at after applying it to the dual-motor version of the Polestar 2? That would be 476 hp (483 ps / 355 kW) and 502 lb-ft (681 Nm) of torque, or 68 hp (69 ps / 51 kW) and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) more than what the current model has on tap.
“This upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers,” said the car maker’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.”
According to Polestar, the power boost is felt at speeds between 44 and 80 mph (71-129 kph), as the car is faster. For instance, pushing the right pedal to the floor from 50 to 75 mph (80-121 kph) will result in a 2.2-second sprint, five-tenths of a second faster than before. Moreover, they also claim that the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration has been reduced to 4.2 seconds, an 0.3-second improvement.
