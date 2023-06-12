2023 Kia Sportage Recalled Over Brake Booster Issue, Nearly 100,000 Units Affected

Redesigned from the ground up in 2021 for the 2023 model year, the Kia Sportage has been recalled in the United States to the tune of 98,944 vehicles. A misaligned brake booster diaphragm may lead to a vacuum leak, therefore resulting in hard brake pedal feel due to the loss of power brake assist.
Supplied by Hyundai Motor Group subsidiary Mobis Mexico, the suspect brake booster assembly bears part number 59110-CW200. The South Korean automaker became aware of this issue on January 5, following multiple reports of lean combustion diagnostic trouble codes from brake booster internal vacuum leaks. Kia immediately contacted Mobis Mexico in order to identify the root cause of this concern.
Engineers discovered a gap in the shell of the brake booster, allowing the diaphragm to slip out of its normal position. The regional office informed the Kia Corporation in South Korea of these findings, with headquarters requesting Kia North America to conduct a warranty data analysis. No fewer than 65 complaints of hard brake pedal were ultimately identified.
Kia further confirmed that the vehicle assembly process didn't contribute to the aforementioned condition, thus putting the blame solely on Mobis Mexico. Come May 31, the manufacturer identified eight more complaints of hard brake pedal for a grand total of 73 for the US market. As a result, Kia North America decided to recall nearly 100,000 vehicles.
Suspect crossovers were produced in the period between January 12, 2022 and February 15, 2023 at the West Point assembly plant in Georgia. Dealers have been instructed today, June 12, to inspect and – if necessary – replace the brake booster assembly in case of a misaligned diaphragm. Owners who incurred repair expenses prior to recall number 23V-410 are eligible for reimbursement. Owner notifications will be sent by Kia North America via mail by the end of July 21.
Hyundai's sister brand delivered 654,554 vehicles in the US market last year, its best-ever retail sales year in this part of the world. Not surprising anyone, the Sportage ended 2022 at the very top of the list, accounting for 125,245 of those sales.
Twinned with the Hyundai Tucson, the Sportage is available in three distinct flavors: purely combustion engine, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. The ICE-only version is the most affordable of the bunch, with Kia's online build & price tool showing a manufacturer suggested retail price of 26,290 dollars. Not including the destination freight charge, the Sportage Hybrid can be yours from 27,490 dollars. Finally, the Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is 38,690 dollars for the most basic specification.
Dubbed X-Line, the base trim level is extremely well equipped. Not only do you get a torque-converter automatic transmission rather than a continuously variable transmission, but the plug-in hybrid further sweetens the deal with active all-wheel drive (featuring a center locking differential), 19-inch alloys, a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade, a smart power tailgate, roof rails, LED exterior lighting, automatic rain-sensing wipers, and dual-zone climate control. It's also the most powerful Sportage of the bunch, with Kia quoting 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) at full chatter.
