All-Electric Kia EV6 GT To Speed Across Italy in Mile Miglia Green Race

The Kia EV6 is set to become the first-ever Korean to compete in the 1000 Miglia Green Race, the first regularity competition for alternative fuel vehicles.
The Mille Miglia, or 1000 Miglia, was established in 1927 in Italy – the goal was to cover 1,000 miles across Italy over a single day and as fast as possible. With electrification at the forefront of the automotive industry, a separate race involving EVs was devised, fittingly named 1000 Miglia Green.
This year, the event takes place from June 13 to 17 along a clockwise route around Italy. However, the race now covers over 1,243 miles (2,000 km) but is split into five legs. This new format includes racing and free transfer sectors, meaning crews can recharge on the way to the next stage. Here's the exact schedule:
Kia is not only competing for the first time in the event but is also an official sponsor of the Green race. The South Korean brand is betting on electrification as the future of mobility, and it's currently undergoing a shift toward producing EVs, such as the upcoming EV9.
The EV6 was the first car introduced after Kia announced its electrification plan in early 2021. The automaker considers the GT version is the best fit for the race. Professional rally driving duo and married couple Jade Paveley and Ross Leach are the ones tasked with racing the EV6 GT at the 1000 Miglia Green.
The vehicle attracted the public's attention at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it demonstrated its dynamic capabilities by tackling the renowned hillclimb course. Furthermore, the EV6 GT earned the title of "World Performance Car of the Year" earlier this year.
Several components and features enable the EV6 GT to reach such performance. Its power is generated by a dual-motor setup outputting 577 hp (585 ps) and up to 545 lb-ft. (740 Nm) of torque via an all-wheel drive. The vehicle boasts a 77.4-kWh battery that allows for a range of up to 206 miles (332 km). Moreover, it boasts an enhanced braking system, an adaptive suspension system, and an 800 V architecture that enables ultra-fast DC charging.
- Day one (Tuesday, June 13): Brescia to Ferrara (137 miles or 220km)
- Day two (Wednesday, June 14): Cervia to Macerata (162 miles or 260km)
- Day three (Thursday, June 15): Roma to Siena (180 miles or 290km)
- Day four (Friday, June 16): Parma to Alessandria (143 miles or 230km)
- Day five (Saturday, June 17): Milano to Brescia (99 miles or 160km)
So, why the EV6 GT? Well, it's Kia's most powerful production car to date. What's more, besides boasting optimum performance, it provides first-class long-distance traveling capabilities and ultra-fast charging. Basically, all Kia needs to have a chance to excel in the 1000 Miglia Green.
