Mysterious Hyundai Teaser Gets Wireless Android Auto Hopes Really Up

While General Motors claims that mobile phone projection has no future (at least in its cars) pretty much because more advanced alternatives are already available, others believe otherwise.
Hyundai is one of the carmakers still committed to offering both Android Auto and CarPlay in its future models, and most recently, the company released a teaser that caused both confusion and excitement in its customer base.
A message posted on a Hyundai European website reveals that wireless phone mirroring is "coming soon," essentially allowing users to run Android Auto and CarPlay without a cable. Sure enough, this is good news for Hyundai owners, but the message is as cryptic as it could be.
First of all, older Hyundai models (including the model year 2021) already come with wireless phone projection. However, the feature is only available on certain models fitted with the 8-inch screen. Cars equipped with the sat-nav option and the upgraded display only support wired CarPlay and Android Auto.
Second of all, it's not exactly clear who's getting the wireless connection support and who isn't. Most likely, Hyundai refers to new model year vehicles, which theoretically means that 2024 cars and their predecessors would all support wireless Android Auto and CarPlay. On the other hand, there's hope that the MY 2023 will also get an OTA to activate this feature if the necessary hardware is already available.
Sure enough, having wireless Android Auto and CarPlay in a car makes running the two apps more convenient, especially because cables are known for major connection bugs.
The good news is that even owners of Hyundai cars with wired Android Auto can switch to wireless. Adapters like AAWireless and Motorola's MA1 allow for the conversion of wired to wireless using a very simple approach. These devices plug into the car's USB port and then connect to the mobile device via Bluetooth, allowing the smartphone to stream Android Auto wirelessly. No further configuration is required, as Android Auto starts automatically whenever you turn on the engine, and the adapter receives power, therefore firing up as well.
Similar adapters are also available for CarPlay users, though their options are more limited in this case. However, the system works similarly, allowing wired CarPlay to convert to wireless mode by keeping the device plugged in all the time.
Hyundai has so far remained tight-lipped on this mysterious teaser, but without a doubt, many customers are hopeful that more details will be shared sooner rather than later. We'll probably hear more about Hyundai's Android Auto plans when the company starts unveiling its 2024 model year vehicles, so you'd better not hold your breath for anything right now. Especially if you own a 2023 car and your only chance is an OTA update.
