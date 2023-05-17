2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Runs Out of Juice While Testing, Opens Hood for the Carparazzi

Photographed near the Nurburgring, this prototype of the Ioniq 5 N allegedly ran out of energy as per the carparazzi present at the scene. They've also managed to snap a few pics of the zero-emission sports crossover with the hood open, which reveals the N E-Active Sound system specific to the Ioniq 5 N.
The N division's first electric vehicle is currently undergoing final tests before its grand reveal in July 2023 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom. A product of Hyundai's European and Korean divisions, the Ioniq 5 N differs from the Ioniq 5 in a few noticeable ways, beginning with the rear window wiper.
Pictured with double-spoke alloys mounted with low-profile rubber from Pirelli, the camouflaged prototype is also equipped with beefier calipers and rotors. Extended side skirts, a redesigned bumper out back with a subtle diffuser, a larger roof-mounted spoiler, and a more aggressive front end are featured as well. It's not known if the Ioniq 5 N will be offered with optional digital mirrors, and chances are it won't.
More or less a hatchback with this ground clearance, the compact-sized crossover is remarkably similar to the Kia EV6 GT under the skin. They share Hyundai's modular electric vehicle platform, as well as the dual-motor powertrain.
However, the N-branded sibling is expected with a bit more oomph. As a brief refresher, the Stinger GT-replacing EV6 GT produces 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet (739 Nm) of torque at full chatter. It's also gifted with an electronic LSD and Drift Mode, which the Ioniq 5 N features as well.
Technical advisor Albert Biermann, who previously served as head of vehicle testing and high-performance development, said that 580 to 620 metric ponies are in the offing. That means 572 to 612 horsepower in old money, which is more than enough for a vehicle with this footprint and weight.
Unfortunately, the high-performance version is going to be – dare I say it – abysmal in terms of driving range. The EV6 GT? Yeah, that one's getting 206 miles (331 kilometers) from a net capacity of 77.4 kilowatt hours. The GV60 from Genesis, which also uses the E-GMP architecture and two electric motors, promises up to 235 miles (378 kilometers).
The Ioniq 5 N is certain to be challenged by similarly-sized rivals in the nearest of futures. The MINI Countryman is going electric, and – fingers crossed – the John Cooper Works will maybe go EV this time around. There's also a case to be made for hi-po versions of the Nissan Ariya (NISMO?) and Subaru Solterra (STI?), albeit nothing's been confirmed yet.
Coming to the US for the 2024 model year, the Ioniq 5 N was designed to be exciting in the corners. Don't expect best-in-segment acceleration or top speed because neither matters in the real world. With a bit of luck, the Ioniq 5 will adopt the rear window wiper of the all-new N for 2024 as well.
