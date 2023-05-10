Hyundai’s Electric Flying Taxi Gets an Advanced US-Made Radar Solution

eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) represent a brand-new type of aircraft, requiring an efficient design, adequate equipment, and onboard technology. It all starts with the airframe design and propulsion system, to which manufacturers need to add the best systems in the industry. Supernal has proven successful on this path so far and is now adding another name to its list of prestigious partners.
AAM companies like to brag about their designs. Still, the truth is that every future air taxi will be the result of collaborative work. Top eVTOL developers need to choose industry partners carefully, from component manufacturers to avionics specialists and so on.
Some of them, like Archer Aviation and Joby, are leveraging the automotive expertise of carmakers such as Stellantis, who is the official manufacturer of Archer's Midnight aircraft, and Toyota, who will manufacture key components for Joby's eVTOL.
For Supernal, things are easier because it was born from the start as the AAM division of an automotive giant, Hyundai Motor Group. This could partially explain Supernal's recent success in the industry after being awarded one of the most prestigious design awards in the world. Hyundai helped design the Supernal eVTOL cabin concept, recently winning the International Forum (iF) Design Award. Passenger-centered features, a luxurious style, and sustainable principles are at the heart of this award-winning concept.
However, Supernal looks beyond comfort and style, also aiming for the highest levels of safety. Even performance is considered secondary to this main goal. It makes perfect sense, considering we're talking about an entirely new aircraft type and an emerging mobility sector.
The Korean company has chosen a US-based partner with the same principles as a radar solution provider. Echodyne works with players across multiple industries. Its commercial radars are based on MESA (metamaterials electronic scanning array) technology.
Radars are essential for future AAM operations, playing a double role. On the one hand, all-electric air taxis will integrate radars into their onboard systems, mainly for enhanced situational awareness. On the other hand, radars will also be important for the ground-based component of AAM operations. For instance, they can provide additional support for eVTOLs circulating in dense airspaces like vertiports and dedicated flight corridors. Once air taxis are certified to operate with no pilots onboard, radars will become even more important for overall safety.
Unlike other AAM companies, Supernal unveiled its air taxi concept relatively late at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow. While other top players are gearing up for commercial service in just two to three years from now, Hyundai's eVTOL division will wait a little longer. At any rate, we can expect to see Hyundai-made air taxis ready to operate in the US before the end of this decade.
