Hyundai-Designed Electric Air Taxi Cabin Fetches Prestigious Award

A US-based electric air taxi manufacturer received one of the most prestigious design awards for its cabin concept, developed together with Hyundai Motor Group's design studios.
Most of the talk about eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) has focused on propulsion technology and exterior design innovations. With many of the top manufacturers getting close to the long-awaited certification, it's time also to pay attention to cabin interiors. After all, these electric alternatives to conventional aircraft are mainly intended to operate as air taxis, meaning that passenger comfort should be as important as safety and efficiency.
Supernal took this seriously and came up with a luxurious concept inspired by the comfort of a personal car. It didn't work on this alone, but together with none other than a top automotive player - Hyundai. If Archer Aviation will have its air taxis manufactured by Stellantis, and Joby will use components made by Toyota for its eVTOL, Supernal is the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) spinoff of Hyundai, which helped design its aircraft.
The renowned International Forum (iF) Design Award competition recently recognized the successful result. Out of all the entries this year, Supernal's air vehicle cabin impressed the jury the most and will officially receive the award during the May 15 ceremony in Berlin.
Beyond efficient and zero-emission travel, Supernal wanted to offer future passengers a comfortable, immersive flight experience inspired by the familiarity of a private car. For instance, the ergonomic seats are supposed to feel as cozy as a cocoon. The complex lighting system includes overhead lights that are specifically derived from automobile sunroofs. Plus, they adapt during the different stages of flight for a welcomed light therapy effect.
Other features that focus on comfort include the deployable seat consoles with charging stations and storage compartments and the built-in solid grab handles for the doors and seatbacks.
At the same time, this eVTOL cabin concept is an excellent reflection of the current sustainability trend. Contemporary luxury is redefined through the use of sustainable materials. Supernal used a variety of materials, including plant-based leather, recycled plastic, and carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic, which is also recyclable. Even the seat frames are supposed to be made with leftover raw material from airframe manufacturing.
The Korean carmaker launched this AAM branch in 2020, confirming the intricate link between the automotive industry and future electric air taxis. It didn't rush to come up with a final eVTOL concept; neither was it too generous with technical details. The air taxi concept finally made its debut at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.
As for the estimated launch date, Supernal is a bit behind the top eVTOL makers. The first electric air taxis are expected to enter service by 2025, while Supernal aims to kick off commercial operations in the US in 2028.
