Horizon Aircraft Tested Its eVTOL Prototype in Canada’s Top Wind Tunnel

Almost no part of the globe has been left untouched by the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) bug. At least one eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) design in every part of the world is aiming to reach national and international glory. One of the ambitious aviation startups in Canada is called Horizon Aircraft, and it has recently hit a milestone.
Cavorite X5 is the name of a hybrid-electric VTOL that’s meant to carry four passengers plus the pilot, with no emissions. It was developed by the Canadian Horizon Aircraft, and it’s getting closer to kicking off a flight test campaign.
For now, the company has successfully tested a prototype that’s half the size of the future aircraft, in a wind tunnel. This isn’t just any wind tunnel, but the ACE Climatic Wind Tunnel (CWT) in Oshawa, Ontario.
The ACE CW is part of the ACE research center, owned and operated by the Ontario Tech University. It claims to be the first one of its kind in the country, and the tunnel itself is also one of the most advanced in the world.
It features climatic simulation systems that can recreate a wide variety of weather conditions, from rain to light snow and blizzards. The tunnel can also simulate wind speeds of up to 300 kph (186 mph) in either extreme heat or Arctic cold.
Most importantly, the ACE CWT is also extremely versatile. It can be used for human trials (in sports), aerodynamic and HVAC testing for different vehicles, as well as in architecture and aerospace.
The team at Horizon tested the Cavorite X5 prototype at a transitional speed of 80 kph (nearly 50 mph) at this state-of-the-art wind tunnel. The success of these tests mean that the development team can use the feedback to further improve the design (through CFD modelling), and safely advance towards outdoor flight testing.
Cavorite X5 won’t be an all-electric VTOL, but one with a hybrid-electric propulsion, enabling it to cover up to 500 km (270 nautical miles) and reach top speed of 450 kph (250 knots/287 mph).
This Canadian hybrid VTOL also claims to be one of the few of its kind that can fly most of the time like a conventional aircraft. This is supposed to improve both performance and safety, with the added bonus of an easier certification process (compared to eVTOLs with a radically-new design).
The Cavorite X5 will start out as a hybrid VTOL that can operate in both CTOL (conventional take-off and landing) and STOL (short take-off and landing) modes. In addition to that, it’s expected to operate with zero-emissions over time, when battery technology improves. Horizon is planning to kick off flight testing for its full-scale hybrid aircraft by 2025.
For now, the company has successfully tested a prototype that’s half the size of the future aircraft, in a wind tunnel. This isn’t just any wind tunnel, but the ACE Climatic Wind Tunnel (CWT) in Oshawa, Ontario.
The ACE CW is part of the ACE research center, owned and operated by the Ontario Tech University. It claims to be the first one of its kind in the country, and the tunnel itself is also one of the most advanced in the world.
It features climatic simulation systems that can recreate a wide variety of weather conditions, from rain to light snow and blizzards. The tunnel can also simulate wind speeds of up to 300 kph (186 mph) in either extreme heat or Arctic cold.
Most importantly, the ACE CWT is also extremely versatile. It can be used for human trials (in sports), aerodynamic and HVAC testing for different vehicles, as well as in architecture and aerospace.
The team at Horizon tested the Cavorite X5 prototype at a transitional speed of 80 kph (nearly 50 mph) at this state-of-the-art wind tunnel. The success of these tests mean that the development team can use the feedback to further improve the design (through CFD modelling), and safely advance towards outdoor flight testing.
Cavorite X5 won’t be an all-electric VTOL, but one with a hybrid-electric propulsion, enabling it to cover up to 500 km (270 nautical miles) and reach top speed of 450 kph (250 knots/287 mph).
This Canadian hybrid VTOL also claims to be one of the few of its kind that can fly most of the time like a conventional aircraft. This is supposed to improve both performance and safety, with the added bonus of an easier certification process (compared to eVTOLs with a radically-new design).
The Cavorite X5 will start out as a hybrid VTOL that can operate in both CTOL (conventional take-off and landing) and STOL (short take-off and landing) modes. In addition to that, it’s expected to operate with zero-emissions over time, when battery technology improves. Horizon is planning to kick off flight testing for its full-scale hybrid aircraft by 2025.