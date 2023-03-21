San Francisco Is the Official Location for The Largest Vertical Airshow This Year

Whether you’re already a fan of all kinds of eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) or just curious to find out more about the so-called air taxis, San Francisco is the place to be, this year.
At the beginning of this year, we found out that the AIRTAXI World Congress, claiming to be the largest event in the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) industry worldwide, would be held in the U.S. AIRTAXI made its official debut just two years ago, in London. After the second edition was held in Istanbul, Turkey, it was time to bring the event all the way to the U.S.
Initially, all we knew was that it would happen somewhere in California. Now, it was confirmed that the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) will host this year’s AIRTAXI event. More than 400 industry representatives are expected to join the Congress at the Grand Hyatt. And they’re coming from all over the world, including South Korea, New Zealand, and UAE.
The best part will be the AIRTAXI Vertical Airshow, scheduled for the last day of the event. With SFO being the host this year, this unique show is expected to be even more spectacular, but details are still kept under wraps for now. What’s certain is that both air taxis and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are gearing up to show what they can do.
As the event gets bigger, new features are also added each year. For instance, the 2023 edition will include The Investors’ Lounge, designed as a VIP area with all the bells and whistles, where some of the biggest names in the industry can talk money.
America is the perfect choice for this global AAM event, right now. A huge number of eVTOL manufacturers and air mobility operators are closer than ever to launching regular air taxi services across the U.S. One of the top names is Archer, with its Midnight Aircraft. Midnight is not only getting ready to become the United Airlines air taxi, but it’s also being produced together with Stellantis – a partnership that confirms how far the eVTOL industry has come.
On the other hand, Europe is also determined to win the AAM race. Multiple projects are set to launch air taxi operations in France, Italy, and Germany. Paris wants to make history as the city where the first air taxi ticket was sold. Italy already has its first vertiport, at the Fiumicino airport, and is planning to soon have an entire network of vertiports.
In the meantime, San Francisco will be one of the hottest spots this year, when it comes to electric aircraft. Those four days (October 2-5) will be a giant leap towards a local AAM industry and a new era of green mobility.
