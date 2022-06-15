Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Division to Unveil Its Future Air Taxi at the Upcoming FIA

Future air taxis or eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) have been in development for years, but 2022 seems to be speeding up the process. More and more companies are focusing on building the adequate infrastructure and meeting the legal requirements for air taxi operations, which is a step up from developing the aircraft itself. One of the big players gearing up for the new air mobility is Supernal.
It’s one thing to read about an eVTOL and watch videos of it, and another thing to see it in real life, hop inside and get a taste of what it would be like to a passenger on of these futuristic flying things. The official public debut of the very popular Jetson One in Monaco proved it – visitors at Top Marques were eager to try out the unusual one-seat electric aircraft.
This year’s Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) promises to be a great opportunity to bring eVTOLs closer to the public. One of the companies that already announced it will be presenting its electric aircraft at FIA is Supernal.
Unlike most eVTOL manufacturers, which are startups dedicated to UAM (urban air mobility) Supernal is the aviation division of a big name in the automotive industry, Hyundai Motor Group. Initially launched as Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Divison, in 2020, the company eventually became known as Supernal.
While it’s been very discrete regarding the technical specs of its future eVTOL, Supernal has already inked two significant collaborations in the industry. One of them is a partnership with the City of Miami, paving the way for future air taxi operations, planned to be kicked off by 2028.
The other one is an agreement with Urban-Air Port (UAP), the British startup that has recently brought the first vertiport to the public. According to Supernal, this was the first time when a major eVTOL company invested in a UAM infrastructure developer.
At the upcoming FIA, taking place from July 18 to July 22, Supernal will unveil its eVTOL and offer visitors a glimpse into what the future experience will be like. In its own words, Hyundai is “working to integrate its automotive expertise into aerospace.”
