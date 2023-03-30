A South Korean Hybrid eVTOL Maker Is Expanding to California

California will soon welcom an aviation startup that’s coming all the way from South Korea. Plana Aero is developing an interesting hybrid VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) that runs on SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), and it wants to have it certified by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).
Earlier this month, Plana Aero, a newcomer on the AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) market, was announcing its intention to open offices in the U.S. Now, California is confirmed as the official location, more specifically the Silicon Valley and Irvine. These are the places where the South Korean company will start working towards FAA certification for its hybrid-electric aircraft.
The ultimate goal is to sell this eVTOL in the U.S., and Plana wouldn’t be able to do that without approval from the FAA. This certification process is known to be a difficult and long road for all eVTOL manufacturers, including the ones in the U.S.
There are multiple areas to consider, such as airworthiness and safety. Type and production qualification has to do with approving the airframe for passenger transportation. In terms of safety, these futuristic air vehicles also need to comply to the same standards as larger transport class aircraft.
The FAA certification will be the main focus of Plana’s subsidiary in the U.S., but not the only task. The American AAM market is also great for finding the right infrastructure and technology partners, because it’s so diverse.
Plana’s main AAM product was introduced as a sustainable alternative to passenger helicopters. It’s not a purely electric aircraft, but one that’s fitted with a hybrid e-powertrain, so that it can withstand flights of up to 500 km (310 miles) at higher speed than most eVTOLs (300 mph/186 kph).
It features an aerodynamic fuselage, designed for low drag, with six tiltrotors (for the vertical take-off and landing capability). The eVTOL can also ensure safe, conventional take-off and landing, thanks to the retractable landing gear and advanced safety features. Inside, it boasts enough room for the pilot, four passengers, and their luggage.
But the Plana aircraft’s greatest asset is the turbogenerator-based serial hybrid powertrain that claims to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%, compared to conventional helicopters. That’s due to the use of SAF, instead of standard aviation fuel.
You may be wondering what has this manufacturer achieved in its own country so far, before expanding to the U.S. Right now, Plana is carrying out tests flights, using a scaled-down version of the hybrid eVTOL.
Later this year, this smaller version (1/5 of the actual eVTOL, size-wise) will be participating in a government-backed demonstration project, called the Grand Challenge (K-UAM).
As for when we can expect to see the first commercial-scale version of this HeVTOL (hybrid VTOL) in America, it won’t be sooner than 2028.
