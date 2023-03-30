Kawasaki W650 The Wave Is a Clean, Retro-Looking Custom Beauty From Greece

Kawasaki’s W650 has a ton of potential for bespoke sorcery, and The Wave is a perfect example of customization done right.
Urban Mechanics is the brainchild of two Greek craftsmen named Michael and Tom, but it’s been a while since we’ve last seen a new project from this duo. We certainly hope these guys will come back on the scene at some point, though, because the custom builds they’ve delivered in the past were absolutely top-notch!
Their very first undertaking – an elegant Kawasaki W650 built in 2015 – can be admired in this article’s photo gallery, and it’s one thrilling sight to behold. In its previous life, this sexy thing used to be a bone-stock 2003 model from Kawi’s lineup, but it now looks a lot classier and calls itself The Wave. Let’s dive in and see what exactly is at work here, shall we?
Having acquired the donor from a surf instructor on the island of Rhodes, the guys took it apart and proceeded to digitally sketch their vision in Photoshop. Then, the customization process got underway, and it was immediately decided that the only piece of stock bodywork which would be kept was the fuel tank.
Urban Mechanics’ gurus got rid of its factory badges and knee pads, though, while a local paintwork specialist has been tasked with applying that savory turquoise hue. The modified tank fronts a thickly-padded saddle enveloped in black synthetic suede, and there are handmade steel fenders hovering above both wheels.
A handmade electronics tray lies hidden below the seat, which can be lifted via a quick-release mechanism to provide easy access underneath. Now a lithium-ion module, the W650’s battery can be found right beneath the swingarm, nicely stored out of sight to enforce the clean look that Tom and Mike were after.
In terms of powertrain-related mods, the donor’s 675cc parallel-twin got treated to a comprehensive refurbishment, subsequently receiving K&N air filters and a majestic stainless-steel exhaust with internal baffles. Furthermore, the engine’s underside is kept out of harm’s way thanks to a custom-made aluminum skid plate that’s been developed in-house. Now then, let’s have a gander at The Wave’s running gear.
At the back, it comes equipped with a premium set of aftermarket shocks featuring progressive springs, while its wheels bear stainless-steel spokes and Avon Distanzia tires on both ends. In terms of lighting hardware, we spot a yellow-tinted headlamp up north and a Bates-style taillight down south, along with tiny LED turn signals all-round.
Up in the cockpit area, the Urban Mechanics duo added Motogadget instrumentation, an LSL handlebar with internal wiring, and snazzy brown grips. Finally, there’s a stealthy layer of black powder coating on the creature’s double cradle frame, which makes its gas tank, engine, and curvy exhaust system stand out even more. All things considered, The Wave will surely turn a lot more heads than a stock Kawasaki W650.
