Kawasaki Recalls 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE Over Speed Display Failure

In production since 2015, the Ninja H2 supercharged sport bike has been recalled stateside to address a minor issue. More specifically, 200 units of the touring-oriented SX SE are called back to address a software error in the multi-function meter that causes the speed display to fail.
“An improper control program in the multi-function meter may cause the display to restart unexpectedly during use,” explains the Japanese manufacturer in the recall report attached below. “If this occurs, the rider will not be able to see the vehicle speed during use.” This issue also happens to be a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 123 for motorcycle controls and displays. Kawasaki hasn’t supplied the NHTSA with the planned dealer and owner notification dates.
Be that as it may, owners are recommended to contact the customer service department at 1-866-802-9381 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236 for more information. Suspect Ninja H2 SX SE motorcycles were produced in the period between October 19th, 2021, and February 16th, 2022 for model year 2022.
The SX was introduced to much critical acclaim in 2018, along with the better-equipped SX SE. Back when they were brand-spanking new, the SX SE differed from its brother in quite a few respects. The list of additions includes LED cornering lights, heated grips, better instrumentation, launch control, and a larger windshield. The SX SE isn’t for everyone, though, for the 2022 model starts at $27,500 before taxes in the U.S. of A.
2022 improvements include a redesigned headlight and upper cowl, wider seats, tire pressure monitoring, vehicle hold assist, Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System, plus a USB power outlet.
As ever, the beating heart of the Ninja H2 is a 998-cc engine. The supercharged four-pot develops 197 horsepower at 11,000 revolutions per minute and 101 pound-feet (137 Nm) of torque at 8,500 rpm.
Be that as it may, owners are recommended to contact the customer service department at 1-866-802-9381 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236 for more information. Suspect Ninja H2 SX SE motorcycles were produced in the period between October 19th, 2021, and February 16th, 2022 for model year 2022.
The SX was introduced to much critical acclaim in 2018, along with the better-equipped SX SE. Back when they were brand-spanking new, the SX SE differed from its brother in quite a few respects. The list of additions includes LED cornering lights, heated grips, better instrumentation, launch control, and a larger windshield. The SX SE isn’t for everyone, though, for the 2022 model starts at $27,500 before taxes in the U.S. of A.
2022 improvements include a redesigned headlight and upper cowl, wider seats, tire pressure monitoring, vehicle hold assist, Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System, plus a USB power outlet.
As ever, the beating heart of the Ninja H2 is a 998-cc engine. The supercharged four-pot develops 197 horsepower at 11,000 revolutions per minute and 101 pound-feet (137 Nm) of torque at 8,500 rpm.