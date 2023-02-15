The First Test of a Piloted eVTOL in New York Was a Success

Valentine’s Day turned out to be a memorable day for the U.S. UAM (urban air mobility) industry as well. That’s when a vertical electric aircraft (EVA) or eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) has completed a piloted test flight in the greater New York City area, for the first time ever.
For this historic moment, the piloted EVA did not fly on its own, by alongside a conventional helicopter. It was as if the future and the past crossed paths for a short while, confirming that we are on the verge of great transformations in air mobility. After that, the futuristic EVA took over the sky on its own, completing a second pass above the airport. The difference in noise levels was dramatic, as the EVA flew smoothly and silently.
This historic moment happened at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, and two names made it possible. Beta Technologies is the one who developed the Alia-250 aircraft, and Blade Air Mobility is the platform that will soon operate the eVTOL’s commercial version.
It was a first for New York and for the industry, but Beta Technologies is used to pioneering achievements. Pilots from the U.S. Air Force and Army completed these branches’ first flights of an eVTOL aboard the Alia-250, last year. Plus, in cooperation with FAA (The Federal Aviation Agency) and the National Institute for Aviation Research, the Vermont-based manufacturer also nailed the first 50-foot (15 meters) drop tests of its full-scale battery packs.
This historic test flight in New York comes just a couple of months after another victory for the Alia-250. At the end of last year, the aircraft prototype completed an impressive journey of more than 870 miles (1,400 km) from Plattsburgh, New York (where Beta’s test flight facility is located), to Louisville, Kentucky. That obviously wasn’t a single flight, but multiple ones, carried out over the course of five days, by two pilots that took turns flying the eVTOL.
However, throughout that journey, the Alia was configured as a CTOL (conventional take-off and landing) so it did not fly in eVTOL mode.
Blade and Beta are now closer to transforming New York City’s transportation system. Once the Alia-250 will get the green light from FAA, Blade intends to kick off commercial air taxi services, through its network of operators. It’s been nearly two years since it first committed to purchasing up to 20 of Beta’s electric aircraft.
The Alia-250 is instantly recognizable among eVTOLs due to its unique design, inspired by nature. It’s also larger than other air taxis, boasting a six-passenger capacity. In addition to the aircraft itself, Beta also plans to bring a game-changing charging network across the U.S., which won’t be limited to air taxis, but welcome EVs as well.
