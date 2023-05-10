Refreshed 2023 Hyundai i20 Debuts With Sporty Elegant Design and More Technology

The South Korean automaker cautiously moved forward with product planning in Europe and decided to start from the bottom. So, after the i10 refresh shown in late February, now it's time for the i20 facelift to drop by during the early days of May.
In North America, more precisely in the United States, you cannot go down range any more than the compact Elantra sedan in terms of passenger cars or the Venue subcompact crossover SUV if you are looking for the most affordable buys. But on the Old Continent, Hyundai still has faith in the little ones, including the 'Smolsies' i10 city car, the i20 supermini, or the i30 hatchback.
Well, the Asian carmaker is undoubtedly taking its sweet passenger car time and has started – from bottom to top – to refresh the cutesy entries into the Hyundai fold. So, after we noted the changes bestowed upon the pocket-sized i10, now it is time to check out the modifications awarded to the marginally larger i20, which include a "refreshed design and bold color combinations (as well as) the latest and class-leading smart technologies."
Starting up front, there is an enhanced front fascia through modified shapes and patterns for the front bumper and radiator grille. The rear, meanwhile, is awarded a restyled bumper, a new custom taillight design, and in the profile, there are fresh options for 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The compact dimensions – akin to any other B-segment model – still offer "plenty of interior room, as well as 352 liters (12.43 cu. ft.) of boot space with the rear seats up, and 1,165 liters (41.14 cu. ft.) with the rear seats folded down." The color lineup consists of eight hues, three of which are new: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl join the returning Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Grey Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl, and Mangrove Green Pearl plus the optional two-tone appearance with a black roof.
Inside, there is a "vibrant new" Lucid Lime interior color package featuring sporty-patterned seats and lime stitching. Meanwhile, the latest technology upgrades include a standard 4.2-inch LCD instrument cluster, USB type-C connection, the 4G-enabled second-gen mandatory eCall feature, or Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates. Additional optional goodies range from a fully digital 10.25-inch cluster mated to a 10.25-inch central display infotainment screen to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and the latest Bluelink connectivity and telematics features.
Further on, more Hyundai Smart Sense safety systems are also available free of charge, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with 'City,' 'Interurban,' 'Pedestrian,' and now also 'Cyclist,' plus Lane Following Assist (LFA). Also, there's LED lighting tech in the cabin now, multicolored ambient lights, an optional BOSE premium sound system, and more. Under the hood, meanwhile, the 1.0 T-GDi engine has a 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain churning out 100 or 120 ps (99 or 118 hp) when mated to a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT).
