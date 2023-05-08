Tiny Hyundai Exter CUV Looks So Cute You Could Eat It, but It's a Forbidden Fruit

When you think of Hyundai these days, gone are the times when the South Korean automaker was a bland yet reliable source of affordable little cars. Nowadays, you think of Ioniq 5 and 6 EVs, Genesis luxury vehicles, and daring crossovers like the compact Tucson, mid-size Santa Fe, or the ultra-popular Telluride.
But truth be told, Hyundai can still hook you up to a few of its tiny vehicles, such as the classic i10 city car or the novel Bayon and Verna crossover SUVs. Actually, it all depends on where you live because only in Europe can you snatch the i10, i20, or i30 hatchbacks, whereas, in the United States, the passenger car lifestyle kicks off from Elantra, Elantra Hybrid, or Elantra N levels.
The world of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks is more permissive, though, as one can seize a Bayon below the worldwide Kona in Europe or a Venue ahead of thinking about a Kona, Kona Electric, Kona N, or even a Santa Cruz. However, none offers the quirky blend of boxy 'pixel design' crossed with the prominent split-headlight fascia of a family-oriented Palisade like the all-new, first-ever Hyundai Exter does. And there is a big problem if you like what the tiny city crossover SUV offers – because it is only available in India, at least momentarily.
There are slim chances of ever seeing the little Exter in Europe or across North America, so let us just go ahead and spare us some time by directly calling it a forbidden fruit. Its order book is open in India to coincide with the first official details, which invite everyone to "think outside." Both outside the boxy design and the great outdoors, as per the hints offered with the first details and official pictures. After all, according to the automaker, the new Exter "symbolizes outdoor, travel, and leisure" and comes complete with a trio of powertrain options – all to "empower customers with versatile experiences and fuel their urban & outdoor lifestyle while embodying the feeling of freedom and excitement that one experiences outside."
More precisely, the new Hyundai Exter can be ordered from a yet unspecified MSRP with a 1.2-liter Kappa gasoline engine that is compatible with E20 and a 1.2-liter Bi-Fuel Kappa with CNG and a five-speed manual transmission. The third option would be to switch the stick shift of the E20-compatible 1.2-liter Kappa mill with Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). There is no word on whether there are plans for a 4x4 variant, but we know customers can choose from at least five grades - EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Last, but not least, there is also a unique launch color dubbed Ranger Khaki to ensure the tiny vehicle stands out in any crowd.
