Hyundai Goes Electrified Across the Spider-Verse for Its Third Sony Team-Up

Has anyone noticed that, finally, summer is looming? Well, one hint would be that automotive and Hollywood blockbuster partnerships are exploding, and the latest is coming from Hyundai and Sony for another Spider-Man installment.
The South Korean automaker has a longstanding relationship with Hollywood. They may not have provided the wheeled forces for Marvel's botched Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release, but they sure love to hover around Disney and partners. For example, they set out together to show that every adventure and car journey can be filled with magic – or at least they are trying to for the ongoing collaboration that now touches the media company's 100th anniversary.
Moving on, the strings grow stronger as we should all remember that Sony and Disney have an agreement to market the live-screen presence of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in Marvel's series of live-action films. But Sony also has stuff with Spider-Man for the little ones. Or, better said, it has things for the kids within, as their animated feature set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the 'Spider-Verse' is equally enjoyable for kids, teens, and adults alike.
Believe me, I saw the introductory feature from 2018 produced by Columbia and Sony in association with Marvel Entertainment, and I was blown away – first by its narrative around the character Miles Morales and his Spidey friends (including Peter B. Parker, to signal that's not his Peter Parker/Spider-Man), secondly by its animation style, and thirdly by its rewatch-ability for its hidden gems. Frankly, I am just as excited as my two kids that a sequel is coming – and we sure have incredibly high expectations of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'
Anyway, hopefully, those will not be tamed – Fast X-style – by Hyundai's meddling for their third team-up with Sony. For now, it sounds pretty safe and benign – as the new animated film will feature a flying variant of their Hyundai Prophecy concept, the ancestor of the Hyundai Ioniq 6. There will also be examples of the "company's future mobility vision" as the collaboration expands into a "multi-dimensional global marketing campaign, with an animated TV commercial, social media content, behind-the-scenes video, and offline exhibition."
Previous installments of Hyundai x Sony include 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' from 2021 with apparitions from the Ioniq 5 and Tucson SUV, as well as 'Uncharted' (also starring Tom Holland in the titular role, by the way) from 2022 with features of the Tucson Beast concept SUV and various series-production cars. In the sequel to the Academy Award-winning animated film, Hyundai is taking flight with the 'Flying Prophecy' and playing its card for future mobility concepts – including the advanced air mobility (AAM) variety, among others. Last but not least, there is also an invented self-driving robot taxi inspired by the classic Hyundai Pony.
