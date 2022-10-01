The Huckleberry Tiny Home Boasts a Spacious Interior Filled with Rustic Charm

The Huckleberry was designed and manufactured by Rewild Homes, a Canadian company that makes incredible tinies on Vancouver Island. Over the years, the guys from Rewild Homes have built beautiful mobile habitats that match the customers’ needs and preferences. This tiny house was designed for a client who wanted to have a lot of reclaimed elements integrated into the unit.
What’s interesting is that it also comes with an interior that has different types of woods. All the features combined make the home feel like a cozy cabin on wheels. The dwelling sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it measures 30 ft (9.1 meters) in length. It’s also 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide), so it’s on the bigger side.
The Huckleberry features smart design choices that make it feel larger than it really is. It includes a ground-floor master bedroom with a massive wardrobe, an open-concept living space that offers enough room for yoga, and a bay window seat that allows the owner to enjoy the views while sipping on a hot cup of coffee.
Across the stove is a breakfast bar that has space for two bar stools. A few steps ahead is a black sink that contrasts the generous butcher block countertop and the cabinets with cedar shake doors. The kitchen has a refrigerator and an induction cooktop, as well as several repurposed drawers and wooden shelves. This area also features a skylight that allows natural light to come inside.
The bathroom in this tiny is incredibly spacious. Inside, you’ll see a nice vintage clawfoot tub, a stunning repurposed vanity, a standard flush toilet, and a stackable washer and dryer with plenty of storage space above.
Lastly, the bedroom in the Huckleberry is also pretty large. It has a double bed and a massive closet with sliding doors. One of the doors is actually a floor-to-ceiling mirror, so that’s a cool feature. The house is great for those who want to downsize their lives. It has a log cabin vibe, and it offers plenty of room for all the necessities.
Huckleberry. That’s because every unit designed by the team is unique in style and appearance. The size, materials, furnishing, and appliances can differ depending on the customers’ needs and preferences.
Rewild Homes says that their mobile dwellings can range from $75,000 to $175,000 CAD (~$54,200 to $126,477 USD). The cost can go up or down, depending on the amenities and features included. The team can add lofts for those who want to maximize space and match the exterior of the tiny to an existing house, which is a great option for those who want to extend their regular-size house. They can even add an off-grid package to allow people to live completely off the grid.
If you want to take inspiration from the Huckleberry model, you can check the video below. The folks from Exploring Alternatives did a full tour of the cozy little habitat that’s filled with unique elements.
