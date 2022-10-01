The Huckleberry Tiny Home Boasts a Spacious Interior Filled with Rustic Charm

Meet the Huckleberry, a cozy little house on wheels that proves you can go tiny without sacrificing comfort or style. This house is 30-ft-long (9.1-meter-long), offering enough space for a couple. But its roomy interior isn’t the only remarkable thing about this mobile dwelling. The Huckleberry oozes rustic charm since it’s packed with unique features such as an antique wood-burning stove, a vintage cast iron bathtub, diamond-shaped windows, and custom-made cabinetry.