This Chic Tiny Home Was Created To Avoid College Dorm Fees, Even Has a Full Bathtub

Nowadays, owning a normal house has become almost impossible for the young generation. Therefore, more people are considering building and designing their own tiny houses, either inside vehicles or on a trailer. This idea gives people the freedom to travel anywhere and not pay for a place to sleep in.
Holly came up with the idea to build a tiny house on top of a trailer for her daughter, Tilly, who designed the house by herself. The trailer is 24 ft long (7,31m) and 8 ft wide (2,44m) and has 5 inches (12,5cm) of insulation to protect her from the cold winters due to its high-altitude placement. Since she will be living alone, a ring camera for security reasons surely was a no-brainer, and more people who go the way of tiny homes should consider one.
Stepping inside this miniature house, we are welcomed by a simple but elegant black-and-white aesthetic. The living room hosts a U-shaped couch that once was outdoor storage. A hinge transforms this weirdly shaped couch into a more normal-shaped bed, which could come in handy when having overnight guests.
The kitchen does not have a dining table yet, but they plan to install a foldable table to make it look like a dining area. Overhead and lower cabinets offer lots of storage space, and a farmhouse sink brings a chic aesthetic. This area has everything you need, including a two-burner stove top, a small fridge, and a microwave. The girls added a 32-inch (81cm) wall-mounted TV to complete the connected kitchen and living room.
Since the house is not working off-grid and Tilly will live in it during her college years. As a result, the home will be connected to water and electricity to get some comfort. In fact, everything is electric, including all the heating. One exception is the stove top that runs on a propane gas tank.
The bathroom does not have a door but a thick textile fabric for easier access. There are also a few amenities. A black cabinet with a granite countertop and a big round mirror with a bright light that is located just above the sink are central elements. A big bathtub along with a 2-in-1 washing and drying machine were also priorities in this build, and somehow, they managed to include everything into this tiny home.
The bedroom is upstairs in the loft area, which is tall enough so she can stand up. The ceiling has an intriguing design, painted in black and decorated with blue-colored moons, stars, and whatnot tapestry. They added a small wall TV and a big closet affixed to the wall.
Tiny houses might be a good choice for many people. Whether you want to travel, avoid living in a busy city, or cut down on home ownership expenses, building your own dream home is an option.
