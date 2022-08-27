The Gordon Murray T.50 VP1 Explores Public Italian Roads for the First Time

The development of the Gordon Murray T.50 continues at the Nardo Ring. Formerly known as Pista di prova di Nardo della Fiat, the track is now owned by Porsche Engineering. It also serves as a temporary home for the British supercar that’s been dubbed as the true McLaren F1 successor.
Gordon Murray’s T.50 attracted a lot of attention when automotive media was invited to see the supercar for the first time. In the rear, you’ll be able to find the highest-revving engine ever used in a production car and a fan. The power unit is a Cosworth-built V12 that puts out 650 HP (659 PS). But with the help of a 48-volt integrated starter-generator and when in Vmax mode, the powertrain can develop 700 HP (710 PS).
The fan at the back reminds Formula 1 fans of a time when engineers and designers tried all kinds of stuff to defeat their rivals. Its role today is to create as much downforce as possible while also allowing the driver to control this feature. It’s better than a rear wing because it can spin up to 7000 times in a minute improving downforce by 50%, but it also allows the driver to change its settings and transform the vehicle’s aerodynamics.
The supercar is still undergoing some final preparations before customers can get their hands on one. This is taking place at the Nardo Ring in Italy. Fortunately, not everything is kept secret. We get to see the vehicle in action as it tries out the local streets in the charming little town of Nardo.
Dario Franchitti takes it on its first exploration of public roads. The supercar has to handle the Italian highways and the urban roads. The T.50 doesn’t disappoint. With its British number plates, the supercar finds itself at home in the Southern European country.
Watch it in action in the video down below and listen to the electrified V12 making its presence felt. The T.50 is among the last of its kind. The replacement for displacement is coming.
The fan at the back reminds Formula 1 fans of a time when engineers and designers tried all kinds of stuff to defeat their rivals. Its role today is to create as much downforce as possible while also allowing the driver to control this feature. It’s better than a rear wing because it can spin up to 7000 times in a minute improving downforce by 50%, but it also allows the driver to change its settings and transform the vehicle’s aerodynamics.
The supercar is still undergoing some final preparations before customers can get their hands on one. This is taking place at the Nardo Ring in Italy. Fortunately, not everything is kept secret. We get to see the vehicle in action as it tries out the local streets in the charming little town of Nardo.
Dario Franchitti takes it on its first exploration of public roads. The supercar has to handle the Italian highways and the urban roads. The T.50 doesn’t disappoint. With its British number plates, the supercar finds itself at home in the Southern European country.
Watch it in action in the video down below and listen to the electrified V12 making its presence felt. The T.50 is among the last of its kind. The replacement for displacement is coming.