Gordon Murray is Working on Two Electric SUVs That Promise to Revolutionize the Market

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has a mission of being a very exclusive brand: only 100 units of each of its projects will ever be made. The T.50 and the T.33 will follow that principle, and all new vehicles from the company should do that too. Autocar learned from Gordon Murray himself that he is now working on two electric SUVs.
For those excited about the T.50 and the T.33, that must sound disappointing. However, GMA already disclosed that the T.33 will be the last vehicle built by the brand (even if it is only the second one) to have a combustion engine without any electric assistance. Hybrids will arrive to pave the company’s way toward electric cars. The SUVs will be a way to get there quicker.
According to Autocar, Murray will design a front-wheel-drive four-seater and an AWD five-seater. The former will receive the GMA badge, while the latter is being developed for another brand. Both should be manufactured with Murray’s iStream manufacturing method and will target affordability.
The issue is that GMA is and was set to be an exclusive car brand. Making a high-volume electric SUV does not seem to fit that proposition for more than one reason. It is possible that Gordon Murray will develop a new brand to sell the SUV. He is also planning to have a van derivative based on this SUV, meaning it will probably only have the front doors and panels instead of glasses in the rear.
Murray told Autocar that this vehicle will surprise people concerned with range anxiety and driving dynamics. That suggests that these two SUVs will be extremely light, something the designer and car builder has always tried to reinforce.
If this vehicle achieves these goals, Colin Chapman would either be proud of him or envious that Lotus did not manage to do the same with the Eletre. Unfortunately, there is no deadline for these SUVs to be presented. Considering a new car project takes around three years to be completed, expect something around 2025, luckily a bit earlier than that.
According to Autocar, Murray will design a front-wheel-drive four-seater and an AWD five-seater. The former will receive the GMA badge, while the latter is being developed for another brand. Both should be manufactured with Murray’s iStream manufacturing method and will target affordability.
The issue is that GMA is and was set to be an exclusive car brand. Making a high-volume electric SUV does not seem to fit that proposition for more than one reason. It is possible that Gordon Murray will develop a new brand to sell the SUV. He is also planning to have a van derivative based on this SUV, meaning it will probably only have the front doors and panels instead of glasses in the rear.
Murray told Autocar that this vehicle will surprise people concerned with range anxiety and driving dynamics. That suggests that these two SUVs will be extremely light, something the designer and car builder has always tried to reinforce.
If this vehicle achieves these goals, Colin Chapman would either be proud of him or envious that Lotus did not manage to do the same with the Eletre. Unfortunately, there is no deadline for these SUVs to be presented. Considering a new car project takes around three years to be completed, expect something around 2025, luckily a bit earlier than that.