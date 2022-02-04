Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Is Sold Out: All 100 Units Already Have Owners

The GMA (Gordon Murray Automotive) T.33 was presented on January 27. We already knew it would be an exclusive machine, sold for £1.37 million a pop and limited to 100 cars. That’s equivalent to $1.86 million at the current exchange rate. Well, GMA is $186 million richer after a mere week: the company announced the T.33 is sold out.
To be fair, GMA will only see the full amount when the T.33 starts to be delivered. So far, the people who want one have only paid a deposit to make sure they will get their GTs.
While it may seem easy to sell out something that will only have 100 copies, that’s not really the case when you check the price tag. In a simple calculation, GMA had to sell around 14 cars per day to be able to declare people could only dream about a used one from now on.
It does not surprise us that car enthusiasts with deep pockets rushed to buy their T.33s. The grand tourer is another example of Gordon Murray’s obsession with aerodynamics and low weight. It is also the last car the company will sell with a V12 without any sort of electric assistance. From now on, expect all GMAs to have some kind of hybridization. That means they will probably lack the manual transmission that the T.33 has.
GMA’s grand tourer is 4.40 m (173.2 inches) long, 1.85 m (72.8 in) wide, 1.14 m (44.9 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.74 m (107.9 in), which does not tell much about roominess because it is a two-seater that has a 4-liter V12 behind the front seats. This mill delivers 451 Nm (332 lb-ft) at 9,000 rpm and 452 kW (607 hp) at 10,500 rpm.
That could leave some unimpressed, especially when some hypercars go well above 1,000 hp. The deal is that the T.33 weighs only 1,090 kilograms (2,403 pounds). In the end, the power-to-weight ratio is 558.9 hp/ton, which will put a smile on some drivers’ faces and scare some of the passengers that get the chance to ride in these amazing machines.
